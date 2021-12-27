If Cloverdale and Greencastle play the rubber game of their high school basketball series this winter — it could happen at the Putnam County Classic in February — there could be a rule change in effect.
"First one to 40 wins," said coach Bryce Rector of the Tiger Cubs, whose team beat the Clovers 38-33 on Dec. 18 but lost to them 36-32 on Monday in the fifth game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
"Both teams know each other really well," said coach Patrick Rady of Cloverdale. "[The Tiger Cubs] take away what we want to do and we try to take away what they're doing."
Cloverdale got off to the better start, taking early leads of 14-7, 16-9 and 19-12, and dominated the backboards — "One of the best rebounding games we've had," Rady said. But the Clovers turned the ball over 14 times, while Greencastle had just four errors in the first three quarters.
The Tiger Cubs — defending Classic champions, remember — caught Cloverdale early in the third quarter that included three ties and four lead changes.
But the Clovers got the last five points of the third quarter to overcome Greencastle's biggest lead, then added the first two baskets of a deliberately played fourth quarter (nine total points) to go from being down 29-25 to ahead 34-29.
Kyle Thomas led the Clovers with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while McGuire Lee had five of his seven points and all seven of his rebounds in the second half.
Evan Alexander, the only returnee from last year's Tiger Cubs had a game-high 19 points and Drew Hutcheson scored eight.
"Both teams missed shots around the basket," Rady pointed out. "[The Tiger Cubs] are a good team. Their system is solid and they're good defensively."
"I can't question our effort; the kids played really hard," said Rector, "but I told them we were pathetic offensively. We didn't make some easy shots."
