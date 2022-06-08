Now known as Megan Bartlett, the former Megan Ciolli was arguably the best softball player to ever come out of a Vigo County high school when she graduated from Terre Haute North in 2001.
Now she’s 39 and really making her mark in the coaching world, not that she’s new to it.
Bartlett’s playing career — which included four seasons and four NCAA tournament trips with Notre Dame — ended in 2006 with a stint in the National Pro Fastpitch league.
Bartlett first became a graduate assistant coach for Loyola in 2005, then an assistant for Northern Illinois in 2007, then a volunteer assistant with DePaul in 2013, then an assistant with Purdue in 2014, then the head coach at Ball State in 2015 . . . (catching breath) before she accepted her current job as assistant coach with the traditionally powerful University of Texas program in 2020.
Bartlett primarily coaches first base, monitors all of the UT hitters and helps with recruiting. The Longhorns’ head coach is Mike White.
Their 2022 campaign didn’t start out like it would be memorable, especially after a 6-4 loss at Florida Gulf Coast in the second game back in February.
Heading into Wednesday night, their record was 47-20-1.
But that didn’t matter because they were playing Game 1 of the NCAA Women’s College World Series’ best-of-three championship series against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma (57-3) in Oklahoma City.
Although that matchup ended too late to be included in this edition of the Tribune-Star, Texas already made history by becoming the first unranked team to ever reach the WCWS championship series. The Longhorns solidified that by knocking off No. 7 Oklahoma State 7-0 and 7-5 in back-to-back games Monday night.
“We’re incredibly proud of this team,” Bartlett told the Tribune-Star in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “They are a stubborn group. They are a spicy group. They have had quite the year. We played an incredibly tough schedule. They are battle-tested. There were points in the year that that was really tough and they had to stick together and keep the long-term goal in mind.
“Sometimes when you’re 21, 22 years old, that’s a tall task. But they persevered. They are resilient . . . and they are a ton of fun to coach. It’s been pretty magical and it’s definitely a group I will remember forever.”
A victory Wednesday night would give the Longhorns an opportunity to clinch the NCAA championship in an ESPN2-televised rematch with the Sooners at 7:30 p.m.
Should the teams split those first two encounters, the “if necessary” championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.
In a weekend Big 12 Conference series with Oklahoma in mid-April, Texas lost the first two before winning 4-2 in the Sunday finale. The Sooners ended up capturing the Big 12 regular-season title with a 17-1 mark, while Texas finished third at 12-6. (Oklahoma State was second at 14-4.)
Bartlett mentioned several of the Longhorns’ key players this season, with most coming from the state of Texas. Many of them are underclassmen, she added.
“You will find a way to deal with pressure or it’s going to be hard to be successful,” Bartlett emphasized, noting that the Longhorns almost always play on TV, including the university’s own Longhorn Network.
Ciolli praised the players’ effort in NCAA tournament series triumphs over Washington and Arkansas that catapulted Texas — remember, unranked — into the 2022 Women’s College World Series.
Since arriving in Oklahoma City a week ago, the Longhorns have defeated UCLA 7-2, lost to those dreaded Sooners 7-2 (live on ABC) and defeated Arizona 5-2 before facing a must-win situation twice Monday against Oklahoma State.
“Oklahoma State beat us at super regionals a year ago,” Bartlett pointed out. “Oklahoma State has been a mountain for us to climb and to finally reach the peak and get over the hill against them . . . it was outstanding.
“It was a really cool moment for our program and it was a cool moment for our kids.”
Oklahoma might be an even taller mountain to climb in 2022, however. So what does Bartlett think the Longhorns need to do to get the best of the Sooners in a short series?
“We have to have outstanding pitch selection [as batters] at the plate,” Bartlett stressed. “We have to do a way better job of being disciplined at the plate.”
Bartlett then said the players should continue playing loosely, calmly and maturely like they have throughout the WCWS so far.
“When you’ve got 12,000 OU fans in the stands screaming at you, that takes focusing,” Bartlett explained. “You have to keep your breathing under control and you can’t let the moment get too big.”
On a personal note, Bartlett described her 2020 switch — unexpected by many Terre Haute residents — from Ball State’s head coach to one of Texas’ assistants as “a life-changing endeavor.”
She did it because she wants to be a big-time head coach someday.
“It broke my heart to leave Ball State and [the state of] Indiana,” Bartlett insisted. “But this [competing in the Women’s College World Series] is exactly why I chose to get out of my comfort zone.”
Reflecting on all components of her career thus far, Bartlett admits she never imagined still being involved in the sport 21 years after being named Miss Indiana for softball during her senior year at Terre Haute North.
But during the two years that she and her husband Mike lived in Europe while he was wrapping up his hockey career, she realized that she missed softball more than she expected.
“I missed leading a group of young women and all of the responsibility and joy that comes with that,” Megan Ciolli Bartlett said. “I’m probably doing what I was supposed to be doing in life.”
The Bartletts have two children and Megan says she “pops in and out” of Terre Haute a few times a year to visit her parents and other family members.
She’ll probably have some great softball stories to tell on her next visit.
