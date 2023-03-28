Sixteen at-bats.
That’s how many cracks in the box Seth Gergely got with Purdue in 2019, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
A native of Tallmadge, Ohio, a town northeast of Akron in the northern part of the Buckeye State, and Division II state champion, as a junior, took a step backward at the outset of his college existence.
Grades played a part, according to the Beacon Journal, as he found solace away from West Lafayette and honed in on being a student-athlete.
By 2021, his journey came full circle, returning west across state lines to the Hoosier State.
With the Boilermakers, Gergely tallied one hit. In the middle of his third season as an Indiana State Sycamore, he's knocked 96 hits in 314 plate appearances over his career for a .305 clip coming into Tuesday’s matchup with his old school.
On Saturday, he turned in a sterling outing, hammering the ball over the fence for a single-game career-high two times. His six runs batted in were another record feat for the redshirt senior, on a 3-for-5 hitting day against Valparaiso.
“Normally, I’m not used to hitting a lot of power at the plate,” Gergely said. “It was definitely good to have a little bit of wind carrying out here. That second one that I hit definitely got up in the jet stream, so I was happy to put more RBI on the board for the team.”
This showing was an anomaly to this point. He didn’t go yard last year and smashed two in 2021.
Through 21 games, he’s on pace to easily post his best campaign in the box with a .348 batting average, 16 runs driven in, 17 runs, five doubles, a .489 on-base rate and slugging .551.
It was in the same state, but a far cry from where it began completely different aura and frame of mind for Gergely.
“In terms of athletic ability, and stuff like that, I can handle myself pretty well, but I’d say the biggest difference between Indiana State and Purdue is you got to go get it here and your work ethic has to be that blue-collar mentality that the coaches preach, and previously, at the bigger schools, you get things handed to you and here you don’t,” he said.
On the diamond, the senior chalked it up to trusting himself and the work he’s poured into this sport over the years and trusting the instincts of his hands rather than his thoughts.
ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said the jump he’s made in three years in Terre Haute exceeds the leap from current Sycamores.
“He’s improved as much as anybody we have in our program, right now,” Hannahs said. “From where he was a few years ago to where he is now has been really fun to watch. He’s matured as a player. I think that’s the biggest thing. He’s matured in a lot of areas.”
His off-field approach is a significant part of this maturation process. It’s something that Gergely grasps in hindsight.
“I know two years ago, my first year here, I was a little bit egotistical coming from a Big Ten school and I didn’t understand everything,” he said. “The work ethic and the grind you had to do. The work that you had to put in to gain respect in this program.”
Now Hannahs is putting Gergely in the spots to jolt a team that was 11-11 heading into Tuesday and 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“Throughout time, coach Hannahs and [my] relationship has been a growing process, so it’s nice to have a lot of support coming from him,” Gergely said. “I know he believes in me at the end of the day. And I know he believes in every person he sticks in that lineup and some of the guys he pulls from the bench to get the job done.”
Gergely had amassed 11 hits in his previous six games, this coupled with adept slinging thrust ISU into a sweep of Valpo to start the conference slate.
“He’s seeing the ball well,” redshirt junior pitcher Matt Jachec said. “You can see in his at-bats, he’s not having bad takes, bad swings. He’s on everything. He looks very comfortable at the plate.”
He said his self-admittance of his attitude and toning down wearing his emotions on his sleeve is helping his game. Now he has a chance to pass the torch to another generation of Sycamores.
“I’m an older guy on the team this year, so [I’m] taking more of a leadership role and just showing that I can go up there … even if I’m hitting homers or having team at-bats, that’s one thing that has been helpful,” he said. “Just knowing that I got to lead some of the younger guys on our team this year.”
