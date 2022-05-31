Chavarria ready to lead Rex as season begins

Under new head coach and former Rex pitcher/infielder Matt Chavarria, the Rex summer-league baseball team — which plays its home games at Indiana State's Bob Warn Field — will begin its 12th season Wednesday night at the Lafayette Aviators.
After opening with three Prospect League road games, the Rex home opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. the Danville Dans. The league's regular season will end Aug. 6, with a playoff to follow.
Chavarria, who played for the Rex in 2014, replaced former Terre Haute major-leaguer A.J. Reed after he stepped down as head coach following the 2021 season. Not surprisingly, Chavarria — also an assistant coach for the University of Southern Indiana's team — is excited about the opportunity.
Contacted by phone a few days ago, the 29-year-old Chavarria was asked to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the 2022 Rex.
"I think all of our players are going to be key for us this summer," he said. "I keep telling people that [Rex general manager Bruce] Mr. Rosselli, [assistant] coach [Jacob] Harden and myself have built this team to be exciting. I think on the offensive side, we have a good balance of speed and power. [Outfielder] Alec Brunson will be returning and, with what he brings to the table, he will be one of the vets in the clubhouse and we will kinda look toward him to help these younger guys develop and do what he does.
"[Third baseman] Arturo Disla is another one who will be big in the middle of our lineup. I think he’s a social-media star. I’ve seen him over the time on TikTok and Twitter and IG [Instagram], so I reached out to coach [Todd] Weldon at Wayland Baptist and asked about the kid and ended being able to add him to our roster. So he will definitely bring excitement to the summer. I’m sure for the ones who are on social media, they will know who he is.
"On the pitching side, we have [right-hander] Jacob Young returning, which I think he is in a position to do a lot of good things for the club. There a few others returning, but all of these guys we have brought in are brought in because they offer a certain thing that we feel as a staff is going to help us compete and ultimately help us make a playoff run, which here in the Wabash Valley, that’s what the Rex are known for."
The Rex won league championships in 2015 and 2018. There was no season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chavarria also mentioned pitcher/first baseman Dylan Zentko, a 2021 Northview High School graduate, and Will Egger, a 2021 Terre Haute North graduate, as "the two most local kids we have on our roster as of now."
"We do have quite a few Indiana boys on our roster and we hope we can piece a few more local guys together as the season gets rolling," he added.
Chavarria admits that in 2014, when he was on the Rex roster, he dreamed of coaching someday.
"I always felt I could be good at it," he recalled. "I don’t know if it’s because as a player I always put myself in that mindset that I wanted to be the guy who everyone looked to when a play or pitch had to be made.
"I wasn’t always like that, but somewhere along way I figured out that for my role on any team I played for, I had to be that guy. So when Mr. Rosselli called me in the fall and offered me this opportunity, which I’m so blessed to get, I tried to justify to myself on why he called me. Out of all of the great players who have come through this great organization, why me? It never even crossed my mind that I would of gotten a call like that.
"So again I never thought I, of all people, would get a call like that and I am so blessed and humbled for that fact. But now my job is to get all my guys to understand why they are here and that they were brought here for a reason. So I’m excited for it. I’m excited to be back in Terre Haute with a very successful organization and I look for a lot of excitement this season."
For ticket information, email the Rex at frontoffice@rexbaseball.com or call (812) 478-3817.
