Rose-Hulman placed four players in double figures and relied on two career-high scoring performances to top Manchester 82-79 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday in Hulbert Arena.
Max Chaplin scored a career-high 23 points to lead the balanced attack.
Bradley Harden added career-high totals of 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists to provide scoring depth. Miles McGowen added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Terry Hicks contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.
Zach Sawyer paced the Manchester offense with 25 points and Quentez Coumbus added 23.
Rose picked up its third straight win by shooting 45% from the field and hitting seven 3-point shots.
Manchester had two opportunities to tie the score in the final 14 seconds of regulation, but the Engineers defended both 3-point shots that could have knotted the score.
Rose-Hulman (8-6, 5-2 HCAC) will return to action Saturday at Defiance. Manchester dropped to 6-8 and 4-3 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.