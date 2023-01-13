Varzidy Batchelor of Northview claimed the 195 pounds state championship at the Indiana High School Girls wrestling tourney Friday.
She claimed three pins and won the final bout 3-0.
Northview’s had a quartet of competitors. Gelissa Reginald secured three pins to take fifth place. Mercedes Tellechea earned two pins in the 182 class to finish sixth. Alexandria Brown came in sixth at 170 pounds after a pin and one in the consolation bracket.
Terre Haute South junior Kaylee Miles fell one bout short of a state title.
In the 138-pound class, she secured a 3-2 win followed by followed by a pair of pins to earn second place. Freshman Trista Powers competed in the tournament at 170 pounds, falling in the first round.
North’s Sophia Buechner snatched second place at 120 pounds with a pin, 6-2 decision and a semifinal pin. Kayleigh Medley notched two pins in 138 class to finish seventh and Sadie Osburn recorded a trio of pins at 160 to claim fifth.
Sullivan’s Rachel Ramirez pinned a regional champion in her first match at 113, then lost twice but recorded another pin to win the seventh-place match.
