Sophomore Cade Chambers used the early portion of Saturday’s annual Blue & White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium to shake off the dust.
This Indiana State football scrimmage wrapped up the 15th spring practice ahead of downtime and workouts without the pigskin leading into the summer and fall. The first official practice as mandated by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision is August 1.
On a beaming, bright day in Terre Haute, Chambers’s deep ball sailed over the outstretched hand of redshirt senior Dakota Caton. The wideout was nearly 30 yards downfield with ample separation behind the defense as he stretched the field.
“We just wanted to come out and take a shot,” Chambers said. “Not do anything crazy, but try to push the ball down the field and [I] overthrew him a little bit.”
A couple of snaps later, redshirt defensive back sophomore Maddix Blackwell pulled in a shallow interception.
Chambers rebounded.
In the red zone, out of shotgun, Chambers scanned the right side of the end zone before finding his second progression on the right at the goal line as he hooked up with redshirt junior Kevin Barnett on the inside for the opening score.
“It felt good because the first play was an overthrow and a couple of plays later I threw a pick,” Chambers said. “I needed to get in there and get some points on the board. “[Barnett] made a great play, a great catch. KB is a guy that has had a great spring and all the receivers have had a great spring. It’s been very nice to see the receivers make the plays that they are making and play with the level of confidence that they are.”
Chambers spoke of redshirt senior wideout Harry Van Dyne and Caton in the same breath as leaders of his receiver corps. Mallory said Van Dyne has the potential to be an elite receiver in the conference.
Football slingers Chambers, redshirt sophomore Dane Andrews, redshirt junior Gavin Screws and redshirt sophomore Evan Olaes displayed chemistry with pass-catchers in front of ISU faithful against first- and second-string defenses.
"It definitely feels slowed down," Chambers, who was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year. "I feel like I can see the field a lot better than I could last year. I'm seeing reads and everything so that helps a ton."
ISU has a new offensive coordinator and eyes on the quarterbacks from coach Mike Bath. He marshaled running backs the past three years in Kalamazoo, Mich., at Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference.
"With coach Bath leading us in the quarterback room, that helps," Chambers said. "We're diagnosing everything in the film room, not just watching our play, watching linemen, receivers, running backs, everything."
Andrews threw a jump ball to the sideline that redshirt sophomore DeAndre Rhodes went up and corralled in single coverage that was close to a 10-yard pickup.
On the other side of the ball, senior defensive lineman Lucas Hunter wreaked havoc with pass rush while refraining from taking the quarterbacks donning green to the ground.
At one point, his rush took the ball out of the signal caller’s hand during a strip sack that was pounced on by junior defensive lineman Antoineo Harris in stride but halted by their coach.
"They are probably a little mad at me for blowing the whistle," seventh-year coach Curt Mallory joked. "Our defensive line has been extremely active all spring."
Harris was awarded a sack as he approached a quarterback, later.
Mallory mentioned junior lineman Gianini Belizaire as a force for the men up front.
Redshirt sophomore Joey Shew got to the quarterback for another stop.
The season-opener at Memorial Stadium is Aug. 31 against Eastern Illinois. This will be the second time in three years ISU has hosted the Panthers in this spot.
"It was good to see guys go back and forth," Mallory said. "That's what you want to see. You want to see a nice drive at the beginning, [we] score a touchdown, and then the defense responds. And then they have a fourth-down stop. And then there was some good back-and-forth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.