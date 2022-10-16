Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week on Sunday by the league office.
Chambers accounted for five touchdowns in the Sycamores’ 48-42 loss Saturday at Youngstown State while competing 15 of 29 passes for a career-high 311 yards.
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt freshman, Chambers threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Caton in the first quarter for a 14-14 tie; ran for a score and passed for another in the second quarter; and had a touchdown pass and an 11-yard touchdown run that trimmed ISU’s deficit from 45-28 to 45-42.
It was ISU’s first 300-yard passing performance since the 2018 season.
Indiana State hosts Illinois State in its homecoming game this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.