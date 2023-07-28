Editor's note — This is the first of seven installments of position previews for the Indiana State football team. Aug. 31 will be the Sycamores' season opener against Eastern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Dakota Caton is going to have a prime spot to turn heads in the open field as a kick and punt returner.
The Indiana State football senior and a graduate of Sullivan High School, amassed 20 handles combined on special teams. His longest kickoff return was 48 yards.
Seventh-year coach Curt Mallory has lofty expectations for the playmaker, who also plays wideout. He showed he’s fully back from tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, prior to the 2021 season.
“[He] had a great spring,” Mallory said. “I feel like he can pick up where he left off in the spring. He’s playing the way I know he’s capable of playing. He could be a gamechanger. He started to really play at a high level in the second part of last year.”
He’s capable of flipping field position and will look to get to the house for the first time as a returner.
“He can be one of the better wide receivers in the conference and I believe he can be one of the kick returners, punt returners in the country,” Mallory said.
While Mallory said the team has to develop depth in the portion of special teams, sophomore Maddix Blackwell, who returned kicks last season, is that starting point.
On the kicking side, the team is already a world ahead of where they were positioned at this juncture, last year.
Sophomore punter Harry Traum, who is back in the fold, never handled a long snap in a game prior to 2022, Mallory said. His coach added that Traum’s instincts with his hands eased this transition.
The former Australian Rules footballer in high school in Melbourne, Australia, made the most of his debut year with the Sycamores. He fired off 51 punts, which was five more than ISU’s opponents. None of these efforts were blocked.
“Harry took the majority," Mallory said. "He can do traditional and he can roll out. He can kick with either foot.”
The versatility and athleticism of Traum will influence field positioning. He averaged 36.8 yards a game and his career-high is 55 yards. He added a baker’s dozen that dropped inside the 20-yard line.
“He was a true freshman for us, one of the few freshmen that we played,” Mallory said. “He got great game experience. You just don’t know how guys are going to get out there in-game action. [He] had great confidence, great composure. I always look at a punter as someone that’s athletic. That can maybe play another position, although you may not want them to but they are athletic enough because of [their] hand-eye coordination.”
Anthony Beacom is a sophomore backup punter and placeholder, who previously played at Northern Illinois University. His longest hit was 65 yards and on his dozen punts, he averaged 43.7 yards.
The former running back, receiver, linebacker and punter at the prep level gives Mallory more athletes in this facet of football.
“Anthony Beacom is a very capable punter as a traditional punter,” Mallory said.
Mallory said the Missouri Valley Football Conference is letting rosters bring an additional six players on the road for games to increase the total to 70 players. This could factor into splitting kicking duties.
Mallory said August camp at Memorial Stadium, which is 17 practices open to the public preceding the season kickoff, will feature a battle for a program’s placekicker.
“The biggest question mark probably on the football team right now is who our placekicker is going to be,” he said. “They are all capable, whoever is most consistent will be the starter.”
It appears it's senior Stephen Ruiz's to lose. He has the strongest boot on the squad and the most experience with 35 kicks last year for an average distance of 57.2 yards. His deepest kick through the upright was a team-long 32 yards.
Sophomore Ryan O’Grady had double-digit attempts last year with five makes.
Two more kickers, Jake Andjelic, who is rejoining ISU, and Andre Cash, who is rebounding from a labrum tear in his hip, will be in contention.
The Sycamores went 2-9 last year and are 19-26 over the past five seasons.
