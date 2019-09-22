A tough start Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute had Chris Cassell in what he thought was a tie for the lead in the Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament.
But the leader after each of the first three rounds of the two-weekend tournament pulled away for a seven-shot win over Stu Johnson, giving him one Classic title — he was second by a stroke in the first Classic a year ago — to go along with two Terre Haute Men's City championships.
"It was pretty tough out there today," Cassell said. "It was windy, and the greens were fast and firm. It was tough for everybody."
Cassell, in fact, shot just a 75 in preserving the two-shot lead he had over Johnson after Saturday's round at Hulman Links, but that was one of the better scores of the day and the best in the last foursome. Defending Classic champion Phillip Myers had a 72, enabling him to climb into a tie for fifth place.
"That 72 by Phillip was a great score," Cassell said. "The wind was not only blowing hard, but it seemed to be changing directions. You were just kind of guessing [about club selection].
"I didn't play very well [including a bogey on No. 2, followed by a double bogey on No. 3 that had Johnson closing in], but you can't complain when you win," Cassell concluded.
If there was drama on Sunday, it came in the first flight. Scott Johansen held on for a one-shot win over Randy Harmon, who was one shot ahead of third-place Fred Reynolds. Veteran Tom Jones won the second flight by seven shots over Tom Rohr.
Darrell Shouse had the senior lead at the end of every round too, but he was threatened Sunday by Scott Givens. Given's 73 may have been the day's second-best score and drew him within one shot of Shouse. Jim Homburg was an eight-shot winner of the senior first flight.
"We had great weather," said Wabash Valley Golf Association president Eddie Kanizer, "and pretty good competition. Chris played well and deserved to win."
Kanizer's concern, with the Interclub Tournament approaching Oct. 6 for the last event of the season, is trying to boost participation for the Classic.
Cassell, one of the tournament's biggest boosters, said he'll try to help by doing a little more talking about it.
"I think [low attendance] is just a sign of the times," Cassell said, "and maybe there are some guys with kids involved in sports [who can't spare back-to-back weekends].
"But it's hard to beat," Cassell added. "[An entry fee of] $120 for four rounds and free carts on four very good courses."
