Chris Cassell and Zack Kent each had a hole to forget Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute in the final round of the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament.
Cassell's came earlier, however, giving the defending champion time to recover and win by three shots in the final tournament of the season.
"A lot of fun," Cassell said afterward. "The courses were in great shape, all four of them, and four times we got great greens [to putt on]. Those guys [the course superintendents] deserve a lot of credit."
Cassell trailed by a shot heading into the final round and grabbed the lead early on Sunday, then made a 7 on the sixth hole.
"I had a two-shot lead at the turn," Kent said, "but he took the lead on 15, I think. He just finished better than I did. I took a triple [bogey] on 13; just two really bad swings."
"Sometimes out there you lose track of what's going on," Cassell said. "But I took the lead on 15 and just tried to build on it." Cassell shot a 72 for the day, Kent a 76.
Flight winners in the Open Division were Matt Davis in the first and Nick Johnson in the second.
In senior competition, Ted Kaperak had the best round of the day, a 70, to overtake Denny Byram for the championship. Frank Wall won the senior first flight and Mike Harding was champion of the super seniors. Alan Buell came from behind with a 72 to pass several other golfers for second place and nearly catch Wall in the senior first flight.
"It was a pretty good turnout this year," said Wabash Valley Golf Association president Eddie Kanizer, "and hopefully we'll build on it for next year."
A total of 92 golfers began this year's tournament after less than 80 participated in its previous two years.
Leaders (and final round score)
285 — Chris Cassell 78
Championship Flight
288 — Zack Kent 76
293 — Chris DeHart 73
294 — Chad Gann 74
First Flight
302 — Matt Davis 73
305 — Jim Winning 73
308 — Ryan Harmon 77
309 — Kyle Stevenson 78
Second Flight
319 — Nick Johnson 78
334 — Tom Rohr 82
340 — Dale Huisinga 87
342 — Jason Garver 342
Senior Championship
285 — Ted Kaperak 70
290 — Denny Byram 76
291 — Mark Neaderhiser 73
299 — Don Alumbaugh 77
Senior First Flight
317 — Frank Wall 80
318 — Alan Buell 72
319 — Steve Prevo 82
324 — Doug Wood 79
Super Seniors
294 — Mike Harding 73
298 — Mike Toney 298
303 — Tom Jones 75
305 — Larry Fossi 79
