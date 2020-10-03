Cassell makes big move, pulls within one of leader Kent

Despite double-bogeying the 18th hole, defending champion Chris Cassell fired a 3-under-par 69 for the third round Saturday at Hulman Links, pulling within one shot of leader Zack Kent in the third annual Wabash Valley Classic men's golf tournament.
The final 18-hole round will be played Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute. The lead foursome of Kent (212), Cassell (213), Drew Cahill (217) and Jake English (220) is slated to tee off at 1:10 p.m. Chad Gann and Chris DeHart are tied with English for fourth at 220 and they'll be teeing off in a different foursome at 1, weather permitting.
Phillip Myers, the 2018 Classic titlist, shot a 78 Saturday for a 54-hole total of 223, 11 strokes behind Kent. Denny Byram leads the Senior Division (55 and older) with a 214 after posting a 77 Saturday.
"Other than that double bogey, I played great," said Cassell, who has coached the Terre Haute South High School boys team for several years. "The weather looks like it might be a little sprinkly [Sunday], then cooler, which I like. And I'm playing with two of my former players [Cahill and English], which should be fun."
Kent, who entered Saturday tied with Cahill and Eddie Kanizer for the lead, was the only one from that trio who could hold off the hard-charging, 42-year-old Cassell ... for now. Kent had a 72.
"I played about the best I could have today," the 27-year-old Kent said. "My game plan going in was to keep it in play as much as possible and just make pars. I hit nine fairways and 11 greens today. That’s about the best I can hope for at Hulman. I had two really good pars on [Nos.] 4 and 5 that I had to scramble for and that kept my momentum going. My one bogey on the front was on 8 and shot a nice 36 on the front, which is what I was hoping for.
"When I made the turn, I heard Cassell shot a 32 [on the front nine] and knew we were tied going into the back nine. My goal after that was just to keep my round together and try to not do too much. I followed that up with birdies on 10 and 11 [making a 30- to 40-footer], which was exactly what I needed. After that, I made one birdie on 15 and then just a bad finish on 18, where I made my really only bad mistake of the day and made a double bogey."
Sanctioning this tournament is the Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA).
"I’m looking forward to playing 18 more holes and, at the end of it, seeing where I’m standing," Kent added. "There is still a lot of golf to be played and I’ve only played the Country Club twice, so my expectations are not too high.
"I have to avoid the big numbers and the weather [with rain possible] is going to make it even tougher. But like I’ve been saying all tournament, 'Go out there and have fun. At the end of the day, it is what it is. Just tip your hat off to the winner, whether that’s me, Cassell, Cahill or any of the others who play well [Sunday].'"
