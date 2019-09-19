Cassell leads field into final weekend of Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament

Terre Haute golfer Chris Cassell will take a three-shot lead into the final weekend of the second annual Wabash Valley Classic.
Eighteen holes will be played for Saturday's third round at Hulman Links, with 18 holes slated for Sunday's final round at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Tournament organizer Eddie Kanizer said the most recent weather forecast called for a 50-percent chance of rain Sunday, however.
A two-time winner of the old Terre Haute Men's City Championships, Cassell fired a 68 at Rea Park and a 74 at Geneva Hills in Clinton last weekend for a two-round score of 2-under-par 142. Rounding out the top six are Mike Ball at 145, Drew Cahill at 146 and Stu Johnson, Dave Wampler and Kanizer tied at 147.
"I am just going to try and make as many birdies as I can," said Cassell, who will be in a foursome with Ball, Cahill and Johnson on Saturday.
"I've got a great group. Mike Ball is one of my favorite people to play with. I always have fun playing with Stu [Johnson] and Drew Cahill is a buddy and former player of mine [at Terre Haute South High School], so it should be cool."
They'll tee off as the final foursome out of 64 players at noon Saturday.
Sanctioned by the Wabash Valley Golf Association, this tournament — a modern-day followup to the Terre Haute Men's City Championships — was won by Phillip Myers in its debut last year. This year, Myers is tied for 10th at 150 through two rounds.
Nine-time Terre Haute Men's City winner Tom Jones is at 159, tied for 31st.
"Whoever comes out and puts it in the middle of the fairway and puts it on the green in two [shots] is going to have a big advantage," Kanizer said.
He noted that Hulman Links and the Country Club of Terre Haute are "both good golf courses."
"They'll present a different set of challenges," Kanizer added.
Darrell Shouse of Terre Haute leads the Senior Division after two round with a 140 off the senior tees.
