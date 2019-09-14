Saturday's first round of the Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament ended with a pair of co-leaders after 18 holes at Rea Park, but one of them doesn't expect to be leading after today's round at Geneva Hills.
Zach Kent, who was unavailable to play this weekend, got a dispensation from the Wabash Valley Golf Association to play his first two rounds on Friday, so he shot a 4-under-par 68 at Rea Park, a score matched by Chris Cassell on Saturday, but then drove to Vermillion County and shot an 81 at Geneva Hills.
Just four scores under par were recorded at Rea Park: Kent and Cassell in the championship division and Darrell Shouse and Wayne Loughmiller from the senior tees. Shouse is the senior leader at 67 going into today's play, while Loughmiller shot 71.
Closest to Cassell — a two-time winner of the Terre Haute Men's City Tournament — are Eric Miller, who shot even-par 72, and Seth Payton and Matt Boudreau both at 73. Defending Classic champion Phillip Myers opened with a 77 on Saturday at Rea Park.
Shouse has at least an eight-shot lead over everyone but Loughmiller in senior play. Bill Doan, Scott Givens, Kevin McCrea, Mike Toney and Mark Bird all shot 75 in their first rounds.
Kent warned his fellow competitors that Geneva Hills will play a little differently today than Rea Park did.
"Totally different conditions," Kent said after playing both courses on Friday. "I play at Rea Park all the time, and Chris is a coach [of the West Vigo High School girls team, which uses Rea Park for a home course], so it was a big advantage for us two being at the course all summer long. It's in great shape, but it really hardened up and the greens are a lot faster."
The greens are softer at Geneva Hills, Kent added, but that wasn't the reason for his 81. "I just had a horrible front nine," he said.
"I started off pretty good," Cassell said in describing his Saturday round. "I birdied five, six and seven, got to 3-under and just held on. Then I birdied 16, and had a really good par on 17. Kind of boring, really."
Cassell, whose playing opportunities have been more limited than they were in previous seasons, hasn't been to Geneva Hills often this summer.
"I always enjoy playing there," he said, "and I'm excited to go up there [today]. I think this [four-day, four-course] format is awesome."
The tournament will be flighted after today's round and tee times and flights released early next week, said WVGA president Eddie Kanizer.
Next Saturday's third round will be at Hulman Links, with the Sept. 22 finale at the Country Club of Terre Haute. CCTH is the home course for Myers, incidentally, who came from behind a year ago to win the first Wabash Valley Classic.
