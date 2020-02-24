Casey raced to a 24-1 lead against short-handed Martinsville on Monday and cruised to a 66-21 win in the opening round of the Illinois Class 1A Okaw Valley Regional.
Dawson Dallape hit four first-quarter 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 15 points, while Wil Hosselton scored 13, Jackson Hills 11 and Jackson Parcel 10.
Now 22-7, Casey plays either Arcola or Cumberland on Wednesday. Martinsville, whose leading scorer Grant Haenig was ill, finished 5-24.
I I I
In other Illinois tournament games Monday:
• Robinson 55, Paris 39 — At Paris, the Maroons bested their Little Illini Conference rival in the opening game of the Paris Class 2A Regional on Monday.
Brayden Childress had a game-high 27 points and Jeffrey Goble scored 10 for Robinson, now 11-18. Garrett King scored 14 and Mason Hutchings 10 for the 13-16 Tigers.
Robinson plays Teutopolis on Wednesday
• Vandalia 70, Flora 49 — At Flora, the host team lost in the opening game of the Flora Class 2A Regional.
Vandalia will take on No. 1 seed Marshall tonight.
College basketball
• Wallace earns conference honor — Josiah Wallace of Eastern Illinois was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
The Marshall High School graduate averaged 21.5 points per game in come-from-behind wins over Murray State and Austin Peay, and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second to play as the Panthers overcame a 27-point second-half deficit against Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.