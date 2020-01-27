Carson Dillion hopes to follow up on 2019 USAC national championship

Late-January weather does not conjure up images of summer sports in the minds of most fans.
But for those who compete in those sports, being prepared is a 12-month job or hobby.
Fourteen-year-old Carson Dillion of Terre Haute is an example of that. In 2019, he drove his No. 83 AFCO quarter-midget car to a U.S. Auto Club national championship in the Heavy Honda division (for ages 9-17). En route to claiming that title, he won races in Terre Haute and Susquehanna, Pa.
His crew chief is his father, Terre Haute South High School welding teacher Gregg Dillion, who raced as a teenager himself back in the day. Gregg also drove a No. 83 car, in case you wondered why Carson picked that number.
Together, the Dillions have spent this winter updating that same 2019 AFCO racing machine so Carson can possibly capture another national championship in 2020.
The Dillions call the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association's 1/20-mile dirt track, which debuted its modern version in southeastern Vigo County in 2018, their home track.
Last year, the THQMA facility switched to USAC as its sanctioning body, giving Carson Dillion an opportunity to win a USAC national championship.
And young Dillion seized his opportunity.
I I I
Carson first became interested in racing when he was 3 — yes, 3 — when his grandfather presented him with a quarter-midget car for Christmas in 2008.
"We started practicing in the backyard of our house [with five acres of land]," recalled Carson, who's now an eighth-grader at Honey Creek Middle School. "When I was 4 1/2, I started practicing on the [THQMA] track."
He started actual racing when he was 5. At that time, the THQMA track was located at 13th Street and Lockport Road.
Although Carson Dillion always cared a lot about racing, he recently passed up trying out for basketball at Honey Creek as an eighth-grader after playing in sixth and seventh grades so he could focus even more on his favorite sport.
In recent years, Carson has claimed plenty of regional and local racing championships against mostly Indiana and Illinois drivers.
The 2020 season will be his third on the new THQMA track, also known as Hulman Mini Speedway. His goals are to earn another USAC national championship in the Heavy Honda division and improve on his 11th-place national ranking in the Heavy 160 division.
Carson Dillion's favorite drivers on the national scene are Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. He's attended the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 with his father, but he's also gone to significantly smaller sprint-car and midget tracks.
"I want to race midgets," Carson told the Tribune-Star. "That's what I want to do. I like dirt tracks better than pavement."
But if he doesn't climb the racing success ladder as high as he hopes by the time he graduates from South in 2024, he has a back-up plan. He would race part-time and attend college to study a technology-related subject.
Meanwhile, the Dillion family is thankful for Carson's racing sponsors — primarily Anytime Fitness, Jadcore, Honest Abe Roofing, Premier Auto Source, E-Environmental Solutions LLC, PureMax Racing Oil and Central Indiana Asphalt.
To follow Carson Dillion's progress in 2020 and beyond, visit his Facebook page entitled "Carson Dillion Racing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.