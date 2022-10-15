A Missouri Valley Football Conference game that burned with white-hot offensive brilliance for both Indiana State and Youngstown State saw the candle flicker out meekly for the Sycamores in the end.
On a day in which there was a combined 1,034 yards of total offense, ISU couldn't put together a drive to put them over the top as the host Penguins earned a 48-42 victory that send ISU to its fifth-straight defeat.
It was another frustrating close-but-no-cigar day for the Sycamores, who have lost their three MVFC games by a combined margin of 18 points.
"We didn't come here to lose. We're tired of close games, but we have to keep chopping," ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix said.
Given the offense amassed, individual stars were numerous. ISU quarterback Cade Chambers threw for 311 yards, the first 300-yard passing performance for a Sycamore since 2018. Hendrix had five catches for 117 yards.
Running back Justin Dinka rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, one on the ground, one via a catch.
However, the Penguins (3-3, 1-2) were not short of stars either. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 200 yards and two touchdown. Wide receiver Bryce Oliver had 7 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.
What made the difference? In the second half, the Penguins sustained longer drives and ISU wasn't able to do the same despite the fact the Sycamores threatened to wipe out a 17-point deficit.
"Early on? It was like who could stop who? It's tough to explain until we watch the film. We weren't able to keep our momentum going in the end," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
YSU was seemingly in the driver's seat when it took a 45-28 lead with 6:15 left in the third quarter on the strength of a McLaughlin touchdown run and field goal.
However, ISU (1-5, 0-3) showed resilience. Dinka caught an 18-yard shovel pass (more accurately, an intended pitch that happened to go forward) to make it 45-35.
ISU then rolled the dice and kickoff specialist Stephen Ruiz executed a perfect onside kick that Johnny May recovered. Chambers scored on a read option QB fake from 10 yards to make it 45-42 late in the third quarter.
ISU seemingly had the momentum, but looks were deceiving, even though ISU did stop YSU on its subsequent series.
The Sycamores couldn't make that one last play. It went three-and-out on its first fourth-quarter series.
YSU then ground out more clock. All told, YSU had the ball for 11:37 of the fourth quarter.
ISU did force YSU to kick a 42-yard field goal to make it 48-42 with 1:42 left, but ISU's do-or-die drive went nowhere. Chambers was sacked once and pressured into two long throws that ended the game.
"I thought Cade did a nice job today. There were a couple times at the end where he needed to stay in rhythm and go through his progression. He kind of hung on the first read and had some guys open. He'll learn from that," Mallory said.
The first half was less football than a paranormal event. There were 24 plays from scrimmage that gained double-digit yardage between the two teams. Of those? Ten gained 20 yards or more and five gained 50 or more. Those totals do not include a 98-yard kick return by YSU's Latrell Fordham.
The combined total yardage in the first half between the two teams, including return yardage, was 936 yards.
An extraordinary first half began in appropriate fashion on the first play from scrimmage for the Sycamores. Dinka busted two tackles and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run.
The volume knob never dropped below 10 for the rest of the half.
YSU countered with a 50-yard touchdown pass caught by Oliver. Two series later, Oliver had a 57-yard catch to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Dra Rushton. Oliver's 2-catch, 107-yard effort to that point was just the start of the statistical explosion.
ISU tied the game at 14 late in the first quarter as Dakota Caton side-stepped two YSU tacklers on a slant route and raced 53 yards for another long TD.
Not to be out-done, Fordham then returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to make it 21-14.
If anything? The second quarter was crazier. ISU used passes of 18 and 38 yards to set up a two-yard Chambers QB keeper to tie it for the last time.
"We scored, they scored. It was a battle. It was exciting to be out there," Dinka said.
YSU answered with a 68-yard McLaughlin touchdown run to take a 28-21 lead it would ultimately not relinquish.
It was the rare stops that defined the half in YSU's favor. The Penguins stuffed ISU on 4th-and-1 at the YSU 14 with 6:36 left in the half.
The Penguins then had consecutive gains of 23, 10, 15 and 14 yards to get in the ISU red zone. YSU scored via a 14-yard QB keep by Mitch Davidson to make it 35-21.
ISU punched back with a six-play, 75-yard drive. Fueled by a 43-yard catch by Hendrix, Caton scored his second touchdown of the game via a 12-yard catch up the middle. That 35-28 lead for the Penguins mercifully lasted to halftime.
By halftime? Dinka (135 rushing yards), Hendrix (106 receiving yards), Chambers (262 passing yards), McLaughlin (123 rushing yards) and Oliver (118 receiving yards) all had production that would be considered a successful full game of yardage.
Unfortunately for ISU? The fireworks didn't result in the win that it desperately seeks.
"We know we're right there. It's going to turn our way. That's what we're waiting for. If we keep harvesting the way we've been harvesting, we're going to have a great harvest," Chambers said.
