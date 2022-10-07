Can ISU's defense stop No. 1 NDSU? There are some encouraging signs

Ten years ago, Indiana State's football program shook the FCS world when it defeated No. 1 North Dakota State 17-14 in the Fargodome.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Ten years gone, a repeat of one of the biggest upset wins in Indiana State's football history would be just as shocking today.
Like it was in 2012, the Bison are No. 1 in the country. Like it was in 2012, the Bison are defending national champions at the FCS level.
And? Like it was in 2012? If ISU were to knock off the Bison, it would need a stout defensive effort to pull it off. In that upset victory, ISU rode two interception returns for touchdowns to stun the Bison in their own house.
There is reason to believe ISU might have the capability to put its stopping power to good use again, but in a different way.
Though ISU is 1-3 coming into this game, that is unlike the 2012 season when the Sycamores were near the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, there are underlying numbers that offer encouraging signs on the defensive side of the ledger.
For one? ISU's defensive numbers require context given that two of the four opponents are Big Ten Purdue and FCS No. 3 Montana. Playing Northern Iowa is no picnic either. The degree of difficulty has been high.
So keep that in-mind when you consider that the Sycamores have only conceded 2.8 rushing yards per carry. That's third-best in the MVFC. ISU's per-game rushing defense is 112.7 yards per game, fourth-best in the MVFC.
"We've been a four-man front. Last year, we were a three-man front because we felt it fit our personnel better. We feel a four-man front fits more this year. We have guys who are physical in there and that's where it starts," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
ISU linebacker Geoffrey Brown — who along with ISU safety Rylan Cole, is in top 10 in the MVFC in tackles — credits physicality and ISU's 4-3 scheme.
"Everything about this conference is a battle up-front. We need to hit them first and hit them fast," Brown said. "The 4-3 has cleared up gap fits. We were playing off another guy last year, but our gap is defined this year and it helps us play downhill faster and stop that run."
ISU will need to be every bit as good against the run as it has been in its first four contests as no team runs the ball quite as well as the Bison do.
NDSU (4-1, 2-0) leads the MVFC in almost every significant running category. The Bison lead in yards per carry (5.8) is just a tad better than runner-up Youngstown State (5.5), but their per-game average is off-the-charts. NDSU racks up 257.8 yards per game, 77 yards better than the runner-up Penguins.
A big reason for that, besides NDSU's always stout offensive line, is throwback Hunter Luepke. The NDSU senior leads the MVFC in scoring, thanks to his 10 touchdowns. He's also second in yards per rush (6.9), fourth in yards per game (81) and has caught two touchdown passes.
All while playing fullback, a position extinct in many offensive schemes.
"They're consistent in what they do. They run the football and they're physical. That's how that program is built. They're consistent in what they do," Mallory said.
ISU may need to rely on the run itself. Not just to eat up clock as it did successfully at Northern Iowa in a tight 20-14 loss last Saturday, but because ISU's quarterback situation is in question.
The three-headed quarterback rotation ISU used against UNI and Purdue might not be an option as Gavin Screws, who takes the majority of the snaps and attempts nearly all of the passes, is questionable on Saturday.
He hurt his throwing arm when he was hit on a blitz on the second-last play of ISU's comeback effort against UNI. His arm is in a sling and through Wednesday he had not practiced.
"We're going to have to see whether Gavin can throw on Friday. He's in a sling because it makes him feel better. He has great range of motion. If he's not ready to play this weekend, he should be ready for next weekend," Mallory said.
That leaves Cade Chambers and Evan Olaes if Screws doesn't play, but also, all-around athlete Michael Haupert, who should be available for the first time this season.
Also returning to action is running back Tee Hodge, who missed the UNI game and most of ISU's game against Montana on Sept. 17 with a deep thigh contusion.
Another underlying number that could work in the Sycamores' favor? NDSU's run defense is middle of the road in the MVFC, ranked sixth at 142.8 yards per game. That's not bad, but it's off the usual high standard the Bison put on the field, year-by-year.
Mallory did show appreciation for NDSU coach Matt Entz. In the wake of the fatal August car accident that took the lives of three ISU students, including two football players, many in the coaching fraternity reached out to Mallory.
"We've got great coaches in this conference, but we've got better people. Through this tragic time, you hear from the coaches in our conference and Matt was the first to reach out to me. He's a great man, he's a great coach, and I have a lot of respect for what he's doing at North Dakota State," Mallory said.
