After stops in Portland and Sacramento for workouts with those NBA franchises, Cameron Henry has secured a spot with the Charlotte Hornets' summer-league team, they announced on social media Friday.
Henry concluded his two-year bid with Indiana State this past March. As one of the Sycamores’ top two-way players, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 28.8 minutes per outing and started in 33 of 34 games.
He shot 51.9% from the floor and 34.8% beyond the arc. He hit 77.2% of his free throws, gathered 4.8 boards and dished out 3.9 assists per game.
Henry's production in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament almost propelled ISU to three wins in three days, averaging 17 points, 4.3 assists, 6 rebounds, 1.3 thefts and 0.7 swats per game.
