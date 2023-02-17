One veteran this year has stirred the proverbial drink for the Indiana State men’s hoops squad.
It hasn’t been constrained to the court, it’s permeated throughout the Sycamores when play is halted.
He’s just as comfortable celebrating a bucket when Hulman Center is bumping with teammates as he is putting his arm around Tree for a one-on-one pep talk.
Sixth-year senior Cameron Henry and the Sycamores (19-9, 12-5) step into the 18th Missouri Valley Conference bout Saturday at 2 p.m. against Illinois State (10-18, 5-12) firing on all cylinders with six straight wins.
The recent success can be attributed to a fire being stoked by everyone in the rotation. The starters jump-started this by complementing one another. There have been points where each one has eagerly taken a back seat and assumed the lead.
With several of this collection having a pass-first, shoot-second mentality, it cemented a team in title contention. It hasn’t won regular-season hardware since 2000, at 14-4.
The Sycamores have sprayed 77 triples at a robust clip of 44.7% during the winning streak. The team has made the extra pass and serenaded arenas with self-belief.
Henry’s passing clinic has been a linchpin. He leads the team with 3.9 assists. He and sophomore Julian Larry, who has 3.3 a game, account for nearly half of the squad’s total.
“It might be weird, but my No. 1 thing…I tell my parents this, I tell my brother this, I just love seeing my teammates’ success,” Henry said. “If [senior Courvoisier McCauley] is going for 16 straight [points] in the first half, I love to see that. [Sophomore Jayson] Kent getting to the rim, [freshman] Robbie [Avila] making passes and layups, I love to see it.
“I love seeing my guys score off of my assists, or just score. I love them having their moment.”
He’s been the architect of 104 such moments.
With six assists Wednesday in Chicago, he reached the triple-digit milestone.
“I didn’t think I would reach that goal, it’s a [really] nice goal to reach,” Henry said. “Last year I probably had almost 100 turnovers.”
Actually, it was 93, while the Chesterfield, Va., native had an onus to operate the team in Year One of coach Josh Schertz’s regime. He added 80 assists.
His decision-making has drastically improved with 104 assists to 67 turnovers.
“Making that 180 flip and taking care of the ball…we got better guys that can score and better cutters,” Henry said. “That’s easier for me. When teams like [the University of Illinois-Chicago] pressure a lot, you use that pressure against them and make backdoor cuts. My teammates love catching the ball from me. I love putting them in position to score.”
Henry’s patten backdoor bounce pass has a sublime touch that has led to highlight moments from many of his teammates. He can do it with space atop the key or with his back to the rim at the elbow.
“His unselfishness, his ability to facilitate and pass is really unique,” Schertz said. “It can get him in trouble sometimes because he tries to make plays that aren’t there. We call them home runs. We try to get him to hit singles. He and [junior Xavier Bledson] have an innate ability to pass the ball and see things that other guys don’t necessarily see.
“Cam is one of those guys, he wants to win. Whatever that takes, if he scores five and wins or 25 and wins, he’s good with that. He’s been that way his whole career.”
Henry’s well-rounded game makes him one of the most likely Sycamores to influence end-of-game scenarios.
He said this year’s team is deeper at putting the ball in the basket allowing him to put his handprint on several facets.
He’s second on the team in points at 10.5, 52.4% shooting, 34% from deep, second on the team in rebounds at 4.7 and tops the team in steals and blocks with 1.4 and 0.4 respectively.
The end of a six-year journey will conclude in March for the Lincoln Memorial transfer and he will have an influential part in dictating if ISU goes deep into March Madness.
