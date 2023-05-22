California driver Robert Ballou has a chance to become the first four-time winner of the Hulman Classic, with the 53rd running of the historic USAC sprint car race scheduled for Tuesday night at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Ballou won last year's race, as well as those in 2015 and 2016.
Tuesday's schedule includes the USAC sprint car racers and DIRTcar Racing UMP Modifieds.
The pit gates at the Action Track open at 1 p.m., while the main gates open at 3 p.m. The cars hit the track at 6:30 p.m.
The Hulman Classic's 53-year run makes it the longest annually held race on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule. Tuesday's race is also the first for Bill Rose in his new role as Action Track promoter.
Ballou, who hails from Rocklin, Calif., is the only three-time Hulman Classic winner in Tuesday's USAC field. The race's other three-time winners include Cary Faas (1992, '94 and '98), Levi Jones (2005, '08 and '09) and Chris Windom (2011, '20 and '21).
Other past Tony Hulman Classic winners expected to be in this year's field include Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017) and Chase Stockon (2019).
In last year's race, Ballou took the win over runner-up Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey in third, Justin Grant fourth and C.J. Leary fifth. Ballou overtook early leader Seavey with seven laps to go in the 30-lap Classic in winning the $10,000 top prize.
The battle for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship is tied at the moment between Leary, a Greenfield, Ind., driver, and Grant of Ione, Calif. Between the two, they have won each of the last four series races.
General admission tickets are $30 per person, with kids ages 10 and younger admitted free. Pit passes are $40, and infield tickets cost $20 (kids get in free). Pit passes may be purchased at the pit shack on race day. General admission and infield tickets may be purchased at the ticket booth at main entrance on race day.
