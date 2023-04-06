After compiling a 72-79 record over the past six seasons, Michael Byrum has resigned as head coach of the Northview boys high school basketball team, effective immediately.
Byrum tweeted the announcement, which he said came after a lot of reflection, Thursday on Twitter.
“Over the last nine years, I’ve had the opportunity to coach in the Northview Boys Basketball Program as both the head coach and an assistant coach,” he stated. “Without hesitation, I can say that it was a true privilege and an honor.”
Byrum, 41, thanked Clay Community School Corp. superintendent Jeffery Fritz, Northview principal Chris Mauk, Northview boys athletic director Scott Buell and the Clay Community Schools board of trustees for giving him the opportunity to guide the Knights. Byrum, who replaced Clint Weddle as head coach in 2017, plans to remain as a seventh-grade teacher for social studies at North Clay Middle School.
“I would also like to thank my current coaching staff and all of my former assistant coaches for all their hard work, sacrifice and their willingness to be great role models to our players,” Byrum continued in the tweet.
“I am greatly appreciative for your loyalty and effort that you put into helping improve our basketball program. I am also very proud of my coaching staff who have volunteered their time to provide opportunities for skill development to all elementary-aged students in our community. It was my honor to create and facilitate a program that fostered these opportunities for the youth in Brazil.
“Finally, I would like to thank all our former and current players for allowing me to have the opportunity to coach them. Over the past nine years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some amazing people and to coach some special young men. The players on my teams represented both Northview High School and the community of Brazil the right way both on and off the basketball court. I am very thankful for that opportunity and we were able to to make some lifelong memories.”
Northview finished 9-16 this past season. But the Knights preceded that with three consecutive winning seasons, including a Class 3A sectional championship in March 2021 before they lost to Guerin Catholic 59-43 in the Greencastle Regional championship game.
“Some of my fondest memories coaching in the Northview Boys’ Basketball Program over the past years will be the relationships that were built with our players, the three Sectional Championships that we won and advancing to the Regional Championship game in 2021,” Byrum concluded.
“As a coach, your goal should be to leave a program in better shape than what it was when you entered it. Without any hesitation, I can say that I believe this is the case. I would like to wish the future coaches, players, and the Northview Athletic Department the very best success moving forward.”
