Held scoreless through the first five innings, the Rex summer wooden-bat team rallied so thoroughly from a 6-0 deficit that they routed the visiting Danville Dans 17-7 in a Prospect League baseball game called by the 10-run rule in the bottom of the eighth Saturday night at Bob Warn Field.
The Rex exploded for six runs in the sixth, six runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth when the contest was stopped.
Would you like to know who some of the leading Rex hitters were? Well, that will be difficult.
The Rex statistics-keeping computer — there's probably a more technical name for it, but it's late — "crashed" and this was one of the rare occasions that the Tribune-Star reporter covering the game did not arrive until after it started. (There was a good reason.)
Therefore, complete stats are unavailable at this time. However, it is known that Rex slugger Alec Brunson went 5 for 5 with a double, eight runs batted in and an awesome straight-up steal of home.
One of hits was a three-run single in the seventh.
Asked if this was the best performance of his two-year career as a Rex player — probably a dumb question — the 6-foot-2, 210-pound left fielder replied: "I'd say it's pretty close."
Yeah, right.
"It was definitely a lot of fun," continued Brunson, an Auburn, Ill., native who plays for the University of St. Francis in the spring.
The Rex also won at Danville on Friday by the score of 12-4, so they racked up 29 runs in consecutive games against the Dans. Brunson went 3 for 6 with a triple and two runs scored that night.
"These past two games, he's 8 for 11," Rex first-year head coach Matt Chavarria pointed out. "The kid is fire hot right now."
The team isn't doing too badly either.
"I think it's the kids getting back into the rhythm of the game," Chavarria assessed. "A lot of these guys have been out of [college] for a few weeks now. This was their fourth game of the season and they're starting to get back into things again, just getting back into the flow of baseball."
"We just needed a couple games to start clicking," Brunson added. "We're really clicking as a unit now."
The Rex did benefit from Danville's consistently wild pitching Saturday, but Chavarria said that's part of the "weird game" of baseball.
"It's a humbling game," he also noted.
The Rex (2-2) will take on the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Bob Warn Field. Brunson doesn't know if he'll be able to duplicate his Saturday performance, but he knows he's going to approach each at-bat the same way he did Saturday.
"Honestly, I just told myself to stay relaxed and be aggressive," Brunson explained, "and I just let my body do the work."
