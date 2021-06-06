Brebeuf's pitching, power too much for Northview baseball this time

Beyond the right-field fence at Danville High School's baseball stadium is a grassy area that accommodates several rows of vehicles, probably not the best place to park if you don't want your prized possession dented by ordinary home runs smashed by left-handed pull hitters.
A little further away, there's a sidewalk. Then there's a smaller grassy area for illegal parking when the crowd is larger for more significant games. Then there's Mackey Road. Then on the east side of Mackey Road, there are several nice-looking houses.
One of those houses is gray. Looking from the front door of that gray house across Mackey Road and through the right-field fence, home plate is barely visible because of the extremely long distance.
That's where the first of Brebeuf slugger Jack Moroknek's two bombs against Northview in the Class 3A Danville Regional championship game bounced in front of Saturday night.
In other words, this was no "ordinary" home run. The second roundtripper blasted by the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Butler University signee soared over the 16-foot-high fence in center, which a Danville pressbox official said is 430 feet from home plate.
The score? No. 10-ranked Brebeuf defeated the Knights 17-2 in a game thankfully shortened to 4 1/2 innings by the 10-run rule. Starting pitcher Gavin Morris, playing his final high school game, scored both of Northview's runs.
The first came in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Morris drew a walk off Brebeuf's hard-throwing ace, Andrew Dutkanych IV, a junior right-hander who has verbally committed to Vanderbilt. After the game, Dutkanych told the Tribune-Star that the fastest any of his pitches has been clocked is 96.9 mph.
Anyway, Dylan Zentko followed with a double off the left-center fence to plate Morris and give the Knights a short-lived 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Brebeuf continued where it left off in a 10-0 five-inning semifinal triumph over Indianapolis Chatard on Saturday afternoon.
Jayden Ohmer doubled off the left-fence fence and later scored on Luke Bauer's sharp single between shortstop and third base. After Moroknek walked, the baserunners executed a double steal and moved up one extra base — meaning Bauer scored — after the catcher's throw to third sailed off target.
Will Schenkelberg singled home Moroknek, then Schenkelberg advanced to second on a groundout. Anthony Annee lined a sharp single to right to send Schenkelberg racing home for the fourth run and Dutkanych reached base on a misplayed popup, enabling Annee to score the Braves' fifth run.
Brebeuf boosted its advantage to 7-1 in the bottom of the second. After Bauer led off with a double, the left-handed Moroknek launched his first moonshot. After the game, a female resident of the gray house said she did not know where the ball landed. But she saw several youngsters searching around her house for it earlier and she guessed one of them found the souvenir.
"Anything that goes that far, they usually show a movie on it," Northview coach Craig Trout said, showing a sense of humor during a tough situation.
Four more runs in the third padded the Braves' cushion to 11-1. A triple by Annee, a wild pitch, a one-out double by Alex Cookerly and an RBI single by Ohmer led to Trout replacing Morris on the mound with Landon Carr. A sacrifice fly by Moroknek brought home Nate Bingman with the fourth run of the frame.
Brebeuf, which scored in every inning of both of its games Saturday, saved its best for last — a six-run fourth against Northview.
Without mentioning every detail, Moroknek's towering two-run homer to center off Coy Edwards capped off the explosion and increased the Braves' margin to 17-1. (Side note: Moroknek also homered twice against Chatard in the afternoon. His four for the day upped his season total to 11, according to maxpreps.com.)
In the top of the fifth, Morris singled and later scored on Carr's single. But that wasn't enough to prevent Brebeuf from moving on to next Saturday's Jasper Semistate, where its opponent will be Southridge.
"From top to bottom [of the lineup], they hit it well," Trout said of the Braves.
The Knights' coach also praised his seven seniors — including the college-bound Morris (Southern Indiana) and Zentko (Anderson) — for how they kept team morale high during the 2020 peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward when action resumed.
"They're a group of guys I'd go to battle with every day," Trout emphasized. "I'm really proud of them."
Dutkanych hurled all five innings against Northview, fanning 11 and walking zero. Trout believes that Brebeuf can beat any Class 3A team in the state when Dutkanych is pitching.
Earlier Saturday, Northview blanked Edgewood 10-0 in six innings to avenge a regular-season 4-3 loss. Zentko struck out 13 batters in pitching a complete game, Carr hit a two-run homer and Peyton Lear went 3 for 4 in the semifinal victory.
"Every time we needed a hit, we got it," Trout reflected.
NORTHVIEW (AB-R-H-RBI) — Edwards 3b-ss-p 3-0-0-0, Lear lf 3-0-0-0, Morris p-3b 2-2-1-0, Zentko 1b 2-0-2-1, Carr ss-p-ss 2-0-1-1, Rounds 2b 1-0-0-0, Aten ph 1-0-0-0, Rissler dh 2-0-0-0, Garrison c 2-0-0-0, Abbott cf 2-0-1-0, Harper rf 0-0-0-0. Totals 20-2-5-2.
BREBEUF (AB-R-H-RBI) — Ohmer rf 4-3-3-2, Bingman 3-1-0-0, Bauer dh 4-3-4-3, Maroknek 3b 2-3-2-5, Schenkelberg 1b 4-1-1-1, Finelli lf 2-1-0-0, Annee cf 2-3-2-1, Dutkanych p 2-0-0-0, Rinebold cr 0-0-0-0, Kirk ph 1-1-0-1, Cookerly c 3-0-2-0, Bowen cr 0-1-0-0, Hartung 2b 0-0-0-0. Totals 27-17-14-13.
Northview=100=10=—=2
Brebeuf=524=6x=—=17
E — Rounds 2, Garrison. LOB — N 4, B 3. 2B — Cookerly 2, Zentko, Ohmer, Bauer. 3B — Annee, Abbott. HR — Moroknek 2 (11). SF — Moroknek. SB — Ohmer 2, Bauer, Moroknek, Bowen.
Northview=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Morris (L)=2.1=10=9=8=1=2
Carr=0.2=1=2=2=2=0
Edwards=1.0=3=4=0=0=2
Brebeuf=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Dutkanych (W)=5.0=5=2=2=0=11
HBP — by Carr (Finelli). WP — Carr 3, Morris, Edwards.
Saturday semifinal scores — Northview 10, Edgewood 0 in 6 innings; Brebeuf 10, Indianapolis Chatard 0 in 5 innings.
Next — Northview finished 18-5. Brebeuf (20-11) will play Southridge in the Jasper Semistate at 1 p.m. EDT next Saturday. Edgewood ended up 19-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.