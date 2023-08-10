Braydon Tucker is accustomed to traveling.
Born in Terre Haute, his family moved to New Palestine when he was a toddler. He returned to the Wabash Valley, specifically Brazil, before his freshman year of high school at Northview.
As the result of four outstanding baseball seasons with the Knights — highlighted by the 2016 Class 3A state championship when Tucker (then a sophomore) hurled a complete game in a 2-1 triumph over Western in the dramatic finale at Indianapolis’ Victory Field — he signed a national letter-of-intent with Indiana University to continue pitching in Bloomington.
Four seasons with the Hoosiers (2019-22) didn’t provide the quantity of opportunities that Tucker desired, however. So he took his mound talents to Lipscomb in Nashville, Tenn., for a fifth and final season of college baseball in 2023 as a graduate student.
That proved to be a smart move because the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Tucker — a right-hander with a fastball that averaged 92.5 mph and peaked at 96.2 this spring — gave the Bisons a solid starting pitcher who finished with a 7-1 record, a 3.97 earned-run average and 98 strikeouts in 93 innings.
He also helped them capture the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament title and earn a spot in the NCAA Clemson Regional.
Lipscomb lost to Clemson 12-5 and Charlotte 9-2 — Tucker’s only setback of the season — to end up with a 36-26 mark. But over the course of the year, Tucker benefited from exposure to Major League Baseball scouts who may not have noticed him otherwise.
“That [NCAA regional] was exciting,” Tucker told the Tribune-Star in a recent phone interview. “That was something I wanted to partake in since my freshman year of college and even prior to that. … I was on the Indiana roster in the Louisville Regional in 2019, but I didn’t get to partake. I didn’t get to throw in the regional. I knew that was something I wanted to get back to.”
In mid-July, Tucker set himself up for more traveling by inking a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization. Now 24, he is training at the Phillies’ rookie camp in Clearwater, Fla., home of the Single-A Threshers, with their other young signees.
He’s not on a roster yet, but expect him to do more traveling in 2024.
“I anticipate staying in Clearwater [this summer] and progress from there … figure out what I need to work on for the off-season before I come back for spring training,” Tucker said.
Tucker noted that signing with the Phillies — he admired the late Philly pitcher Roy Halladay in the early 2010s, although the Baltimore Orioles were his favorite MLB team as a child — was the start of a dream come true.
But only the start.
“They said they signed me for a reason,” Tucker said of the Phillies’ personnel who negotiated with him. “They liked my stuff and obviously they thought I was good enough to compete, so they offered me a contract.”
Admitting that he needs to increase his average-fastball velocity by 1 or 2 mph and “work on pitch profiles,” Tucker said he intends to “make some tweaks here and there” in his pitching mechanics over the next several months.
“Anything above 93 [mph], at least for the time being, would be a little unrealistic,” he added, “but not unrealistic for the future.”
Meanwhile, two of his past coaches believe the sky is the limit for Tucker.
“Braydon is a great example of a person with drive,” Trout mentioned. “Braydon on the mound competes every pitch [with] a bulldog mentality that sets him apart.
“If you watched him pitch this previous year at Lipscomb, he has a lot of energy and passion for what he is doing. Pro ball is very difficult. It’s easy to burn out or become frustrated and give up. Lots of great players have not made it as far as people expected, but that rare breed of guys who stay with it and stay the course can have great careers and I think Braydon can do that.”
“Braydon was a workhorse for us,” Lipscomb coach Jeff Forehand pointed out in an email. “Every time he took the mound, he gave us a quality start and gave our team a chance to win. In my opinion, Braydon is going to be a great pro and move up the ladder in the Phillies’ organization quickly.”
Tucker credits Forehand and the Bisons with bringing some joy to the athletic portion of his life this spring.
“It was a season that I needed to have, just getting experience and being able to grow and learn how to go about things,” he explained.
Regarding his decision to leave IU, Tucker insists he isn’t holding any grudges against the Hoosiers.
“I think it was just time for me to move on and do what was best for me at that moment … because I didn’t feel like I was going to get the amount of innings, like I would at Lipscomb this past season,” Tucker assessed.
“It [not getting to pitch as often as he wanted at Indiana] put a chip on my shoulder, but I don’t disown or dislike anybody from Indiana [University].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.