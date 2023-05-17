Terre Haute South shut out West Vigo 5-0, while Sullivan picked up a tough 3-2 win over Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
South and Sullivan will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Terre Haute North Sectional girls’ tennis championship.
The 29th-ranked Braves, the tourney’s defending champion, did not lose a set against the Vikings. West Vigo only won as many as four games at No. 2 singles.
South coach Janet Rowe was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I thought we played well,” she said. “We worked on consistency, keeping our feet under us, and some safe targets. The girls carried out what they needed to do to win.”
South’s Sarah Rowe improved to 20-3 at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Avery Lasecki.
Sullivan coach Wes Kirk knew his team would be in for a tougher match against North than in the regular season.
“I was very proud of the girls in beating a healthier Terre Haute North team,” Kirk said. “The first time we played them, they had three players out — but tonight they were all back in.”
Sullivan won all three singles matches in easy fashion, winning four of the sets 6-0 and only allowing North five games. Paige Chickadaunce won her 39th straight match and 20th of this season, with her most recent defeat coming in the 2021 state finals.
Ally McKinney improved to 19-1 at No. 3 singles.
North won both doubles matches, with a lengthier No. 1 match.
North won the first set 6-4, and Sullivan bounced back to win the second set by the same score. Sullivan went up 4-1 in the final set, but the Patriot duo of Krista Collom and Hannah Winemiller hung tough and dominated the rest of the competition to pull out a 7-5 win.
South defeated Sullivan 3-2 in the regular season, with the Arrows getting wins at No. 2 singles from Chickadaunce and at No. 3 from McKinney.
Sullivan looks to regain the sectional title it won two years ago.
“That’s what we’re going to try to do,” Kirk said. “I think we have got the talent to do it. We’re gonna work very hard and we know that South has a good team, so we’ll have to play well to beat them.”
Kirk, whose team improved to 17-1 in dual matches, noted that both doubles matches were close in the previous matches in his team’s only loss of the season to South.
Rowe admits that Sullivan will undoubtedly be motivated to reverse the score of the previous matchup.
“I’m sure they are,” she said with a laugh.
The Braves have a deceiving 14-9 record in dual matches, but Rowe thinks her team’s schedule has helped prepare the Braves for tournament competition.
“We play a lot of the bigger Indy and Evansville teams,” she said. “That definitely helps for sure.”
South’s No. 1 doubles team of Savannah Semmler and Ayden Zinkovich has only lost five matches this season.
The winner of tonight’s match advances to next week’s Crawfordsville Regional.
