In case you were wondering if the still-young Terre Haute South girls high school soccer team has improved since last year, remember that the Braves lost 2-0 at Bloomington North in 2022.
On Wednesday night, the visiting Cougars trailed for nearly 79 of the Conference Indiana match’s 80 minutes.
The final 4-0 score not indicative of how one-sided the competition was.
Although the stats give a couple of hints.
The Braves were on the scoreboard after 73 seconds, Mallory Rich getting the ball in the middle of the field and finding Alayla Connelly on the right flank. Connelly buried a crossing shot and the party was underway.
Breena Ireland got the first of her two goals in the 10th minute, getting a pass from Ellie Luken during a scrum in front of the goal and banging home a shot off the right post; Estrella Dominguez was there for the rebound tap-in when the Bloomington keeper saved a free kick by Cassidy Pettijohn; and one of Ireland’s patented turn-and-fire shots from the top of the box was too hot for the keeper to handle.
“I’m proud of the way [the Braves] played,” coach Courtney Hubbard said after the match — which, incidentally, has South 3-0 in conference play after finishing fifth in the league a year ago. “They came out and executed what we worked on.”
Nit-pickers might notice that all of South’s scoring came in the first half. Part of that was because the Cougars played much better in the last 40 minutes, although South defenders — including but not limited to Pettijohn, Margo Mallory and Kylie McGuirk — kept keeper Ava Scott mostly unbothered.
Hubbard addressed the other part in her postmatch remarks to her team.
“The message to us is, ‘Don’t let the first-half score determine how we play in the second half,’ “ she said. “There was not the same intensity.”
But there had still been plenty for the deep, athletic Braves.
