It wasn't the fact that Terre Haute South beat visiting Mooresville 71-66 in high school basketball Saturday night that was most impressive (although the fact that the Braves are now 3-0, and that Mooresville has already beaten Terre Haute North, is worth noting).
More noteworthy is how South did it — playing unselfishly, fighting back from behind, showing poise down the stretch (coach Maynard Lewis is hoping for even more of that) and, most of all, outscrapping and outhustling their visitors as evidenced by dominating the rebound statistics against a team that was as big or bigger than the Braves were at every position.
Yes, there seems to be a new South team in town.
"Everybody's bought into the team concept," Lewis said after the game. "We had a good summer, and really good practices the last couple of weeks . . . changing the culture was our No. 1 priority."
"Leadership and determination," is how senior Nas McNeal evaluates the improvement. "Taking every day seriously, wanting to get better . . . change the culture and change the way everybody around here sees Terre Haute South basketball."
South scored the first four points Saturday night but the Pioneers got the next nine and it was game on. The Braves led 26-22 near the midpoint of the second quarter but were outscored 11-2 to trail 33-28 at halftime.
Instead of buckling, the Braves got tougher in the third quarter. They caught the visitors at 35-35 on a 3-pointer by McNeal and then, after Mooresville recaptured the lead, went on a 12-2 run of their own to go up 47-39.
The Pioneers crept within four points by the end of the third quarter, then scored nine points in a row early in the fourth quarter, taking a 56-55 lead on one of seven 3-pointers by sophomore bomber A.J. DeFur.
Again the Braves weren't cowed. Jaylen Wells scored with an offensive rebound to give his team the lead for good, McNeal stole the ball but missed a layup that was followed up by Zayvion Baker, and Wells added two free throws. Another 3-pointer by DeFur was answered by McNeal and the Braves were 6 for 6 at the line to finish off the win.
"I'm really proud of the guys," Lewis said after the game. "Down five at the half, fought back and really executed in the third quarter . . . the kids really fought hard."
"We had a few guys get in foul trouble," said McNeal, he and Baker being two principal ones, "and we had another starter not here [football all-stater Jude McCoskey was on a college visit, McNeal said]. But guys stepped up and everybody stayed in their roles. We fought through adversity and didn't break down as a team."
McNeal led the Braves with 23 points despite that foul trouble, while Peyton Turner had a quiet 16 points and Chris Herrin came off the bench to score 10, the majority of those from the offensive boards. Herrin and Treva Branch, the shortest of the 10 starters at 5-foot-10, had game-high totals of nine rebounds each and Landon Wilkinson got eight rebounds.
DeFur had a game-high 29 points for Mooresville.
