Maynard Lewis gave his Terre Haute South High School basketball team a pass for its first-half performance Tuesday night.
“We got off to a slow start,” the Braves’ coach agreed. “With all the festivities — and well deserved for Senior Night — and the JV overtime . . . but the kids fought back and ultimately took control” for a 64-52 win over Vincennes Lincoln.
Coach Dave Mahurin’s Alices came into the game with just five wins, but raced — probably not the best choice of words, since Mahurin hollered “slow it down” more than once — to leads of 8-0 and 14-2 before Zayvion Baker got back-to-back baskets to start the Braves toward their comeback.
South started the second quarter on an 8-1 run that cut the lead to 18-17, but the Braves still didn’t take a first-half lead. It was 21-20 at one point and 28-27 at intermission.
Treva Branch, whose 3-pointer ended the first half, stole the ball in the opening seconds of the third quarter and hit two free throws to put the Braves ahead for the first time. Eight more lead changes followed, a 3-pointer by Gus McCrary of the Alices giving Vincennes the lead at 39-38 with 3:04 left in the period and two free throws by Jaylen Wells putting South ahead 40-39 23 seconds later.
And then the visitors didn’t score again for almost five minutes.
Wells’ free throws wound up starting a 15-0 run for the Braves. Branch had an inside basket plus a steal and layup to help build the momentum, and it was 53-39 two minutes into the third quarter when Vincennes finally scored again. The Alices had a late 7-0 run that cut the lead to 61-52, but Arnick Shouse assisted on a 3-pointer by Nas McNeal to close out the scoring.
Shouse, who received the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Character Counts Award prior to the game and who is a crowd favorite, provided the only suspense down the stretch as his teammates — urged on by the crowd — tried to get him a basket during his last home game. Perhaps fittingly, he got an assist instead.
Baker led all scorers with 17 points and also had six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot for the Braves, while McNeal scored 14 points and Branch 12. Chris Herrin led the Braves with eight rebounds.
Joel Sanders had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Vincennes, with McCrary scored 14 and Raden Benson 10.
“[The Alices] are a well-disciplined team, and they did a good job boxing us out [on the boards],” Lewis said after the game. “But we got our 14th win, and we’re trending in the right direction . . . it’s fun being around this group of young men and helping them grow.”
