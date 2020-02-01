At the end of the Bloomington North wrestling sectional on Saturday, Terre Haute South qualified the most wrestlers out of any other program. Thirteen Braves will represent Terre Haute South at the upcoming regional.
With only 14 weight classes, South will have depth in the Bloomington South Regional next Saturday.
South’s contingent wasn’t enough to win the title, as the Braves came in second place in the sectional by half a point to Bloomington South High School, 230-229.5. Edgewood came in a distance third logging 146 points on the day.
The Panthers won four weight classes compared to the Braves’ three and that made the difference in the team title, though with the top four individual wrestlers moving on to regional, advancing wrestlers is the primary goal.
Bloomington South and Terre Haute South met in three championship matches. The Braves came out victorious at 182 as Brendan McPike defeated Boone Fowler 10-5.
The Panthers defeated the Braves in two of the three matches. Harrison May was pinned at 120 pounds by Delaney Ruhlman. Nate Lommack was edged 2-1 at 160 pounds by Wade Presson.
However, the Braves won two weight classes. Moses Hamm took home the title in the 152 weight class as he pinned West Vigo’s Jarrell Sholar in 4 minutes, 47 seconds. Joshua Howell won on a fall over Kenton Williams of Sullivan in a match that didn’t even last a minute in the 220 weight class. Howell won in 45 seconds.
South’s other regional representatives are Austin Woolston (106), Gary Bays (113), Alex Rose (126), Gabe Recknor (132), Nate Recknor (runner-up at 138), Nick Casad (170), Christian Verst (runner-up at 195) and Austin Dalton (285).
Besides Sholar, West Vigo sends five wrestlers to the regional, including 132-pound champion Seth Rohrbach. He defeated Edgewood’s Lane Deckard 2-1 in the title match. Also advancing for the Vikings is Keith Holder (runner-up at 126), Johnathan Otte (runner-up at 152) and Anthony Rubinacci (fourth place at 160).
Sullivan earned a sectional winner in Lane Gilbert as he bested Northview’s Logan Moore with a pin in 2:25 at 113 pounds. Kenton Williams finished runner-up at 285 pounds.
Northview came in fourth, almost 50 points behind Edgewood. The Knights didn’t win any individual weight classes. However, they did advance Logan Moore and Seth Cowden placed 2nd in the 106 and 113 weight classes. Northview will also be represented by Braeden Wharton and Noah Minor in the upcoming regionals.
Terre Haute North did not win any sectional titles and didn’t compete for any individual sectional title, but three Patriots advanced. Nicolas Sconce (145), Francisco Franco (195) and Jazz Brown (220) all moved on out of third-place matches.
