Thirteenth-ranked Terre Haute South posted a one-sided win over Owen Valley in girls high school golf Tuesday evening at Rea Park.
The Braves shot 164 and won by a whopping 97 strokes, with five Braves posting scores under 45.
Terre Haute South 164, Owen Valley 261
Terre Haute South (164) — Rylee Roscoe 41, Presley White 42, Avery Cassell 40, Gabbie Blakeney 41, Abi English 44, Ellie Anderson 58, Abby Clark 48, Ella Anshutz 55.
