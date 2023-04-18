It would have been a disappointing high school track meet, Emma Martin said, if she hadn’t held on Tuesday night.
Forget the three individual events she’d already won, including the PRs in both hurdles races. Martin, a Terre Haute North sophomore thrust into a new role in the 4x400m at the last minute, had to anchor the relay successfully for her Patriots to beat visiting Terre Haute South in the annual dual meet between the two rivals.
South’s anchor? Demme Hancewicz, who had proved earlier, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that she was the fastest quarter-miler in the meet.
No pressure.
“I knew I had to step it up,” Martin said, the smile on her face demonstrating that she’d done just that. “We switched our whole [relay] lineup. Demme’s a really strong runner so I had to [finish] harder then her.”
When Martin held off the hard-charging Hancewicz by a stride, capping a last 100 meters that was the highlight of the meet, the Patriots had beaten the Braves 70-62. South’s boys handled North 82-41.
“That was a nailbiter,” said North girls coach Jennifer Russell. “Emma had a tremendous meet.”
“We all took a really big step today,” Martin said. “I spent last night looking at South times . . . and I’m happy with the results.”
The fact that North is having home meets — and practices — again this season, after its facility had renovation problems a year ago, is good too. “It’s made a huge difference,” Russell said, then quipped, “It got us back to our winning ways.”
“We’re learning where our pieces are and where they go,” said coach Josh Lee of the South girls team. “We’ve got a lot of people in new positions, and they’re getting good experience.”
South’s girls got two wins each from thrower Mariah Posey and sprinter Cassidy Pettijohn and one apiece from Hancewicz, pole vaulter Abby Clark and distance runners Madison Beaumont and Caitlyn Strecker. Beaumont and Strecker also made up half of the winning 4x800 relay.
Other North wins in the girls meet were earned by Cali Wuestefeld in long jump and Isabella Spelman in the 1,600m, while the Patriots also won the sprint relay.
South won all but three individual events in the boys meet, with Travaughn Cockrell doubling up in sprints and Tyree Cuffle, Cole Welch, Tyler Marley, Jaston Wyke, Josh Morgan, Jake Price, Jace Hill and Ethan Aidoo each winning once. The Braves also won the 4x100m and the 4x800m.
“We have some good people,” said coach Jon Lee of the South boys.
“And some kids waiting to get healthy. We’re progressing really well with our young kids; they’re stepping into spots they’ve never been before.”
North got wins from Donald Dean, Dylan Zeck and Oliven Lee, plus its 4x400m relay.
“We had some good individual performances,” said North boys coach Aaron Gadberry. “We’ll continue to improve, and hopefully we’ll be ready to go by sectional . . . but it’s been very pleasant to have a home track.”
Girls results
North 70, South 62
HJ — Emma Martin (N) 5-0, Lilly Jensen (N) 4-8, Lilly Merk (S) 4-6
PV — Abby Clark (S) 9-0, Cali Wuestefeld (N) 9-0, Ella Winchell (N) 8-0
LJ — Wuestefeld (N) 16-9.75, Lauren Majors (N) 14-11.25, Charlie Walker (N) 14-10
D — Mariah Posey (S) 91-10, Alex Barrett (N) 84-2.5, Jasmine Proffitt (N) 83-9
SP — Posey (S) 37-11, Indi Nichols (S) 31-11, Kaetlyn Bell (N) 29-5
4x800 — South (Ava Ham, Isabel Miklozek, Caitlyn Strecker, Madison Beaumont) 10:26.25
100H — Martin (N) 16.27, Wuestefeld (N) 16.44, I’Asia Gaffney (N) 17.59
100 — Cassidy Pettijohn (S) 12.95, Brooklyn Deck (N) 13.08, Majors (N) 13.46
1,600 — Isabella Spelman (N) 5:47.52, Miklozek (S) 5:47.73, Ham (S) 5:47.81
4x100 — North (Caroline Gauer, Majors, Deck, Sophia Barker) 51.77
400 — Demme Hancewicz (S) 1:01.02, Katherine Sarver (S) 1:03.36, Barker (N) 1:05.08
300H — Martin (N) 47.77, Te’Rah Cooley (S) 56.02, LaNiceon Holman (S) 56.36
800 — Beaumont (S) 2:34.76, Spelman (N) 2:40.84, Miklozek (S) 2:41.57
200 — Pettijohn (S) 27.29, Deck (N) 27.46, Courtney Powell (S) 27.90
3,200 — Strecker (S) 12:42.74, Hannah Gadberry (N) 13:22.09, Alyssa Petscher (N) 13:48.02
4x400 — North (Barker, Gauer, Deck, Martin) 4:11.54
Boys results
South 82, North 41
HJ — Donald Dean (N) 6-0, Jaylen Wells (S) 6-0, Josh Morgan (S) 5-6
LJ — Tyree Cuffle (S) 20-9, Josh Cottee (S) 19-7.5, Tyisaac Corbin (S) 19-0.5
D — Cole Welch (S) 136-7.5, Jesiah Richardson (N) 121-9.5, Tyler Marley (S) 112-2.5
SP — Marley (S) 53-4, Richardson (N) 45-11, Welch (S) 45-7
PV — Jaston Wyke (S) 11-1, Carter Hemrich (N) 9-6, Andrew Loftus (S) 9-6
4x800 — South (Owen Frazier, Braden Fears, Braeden Chastain, Ethan Aidoo) 8:42.34
HH — Morgan (S) 17.44, Jace Hill (S) 17.79, Bronson Horn (S)
100 — Travaughn Cockrell (S) 11.47, Blake Halford (N) 11.49, Josiah Bennett (N) 11.81
1,600 — Dylan Zeck (N) 4:26.33, Aidoo (S) 4:27.67, Chastain (S) 4:59.35
4x100 — South (Cottee, Preston Johnson, Cockrell, Wells) 45.29.
400 — Jake Price (S) 53.22, Zachary Abel (N) 54.17, Hemrich (N) 54.95
IH — Hill (S) 45.32, John Butwin (N) 46.07, Horn (S) 47.83
800 — Aidoo (S) 2:01.05, Chastain (S) 2:12.15, Owen Auman (N) 2:20.56
200 — Cockrell (S) 23.39, Halford (N) 23.92, Wyke (S) 24.80
3,200 — Oliven Lee (N) 10:44.09, Frazier (S) 10:47.84, Fears (S) 10:49.29
4x400 — North (Hemrich, Daniel Vicino, Abel, Zeck) 3:40.13
Next — Both North teams compete Saturday at the Sullivan Relays. South’s teams travel to Northview for dual meets on Monday.
