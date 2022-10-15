Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South combined to win well over 60% of their high school volleyball matches this fall, but neither was a match for what they ran into Saturday at the Class 4A Avon Sectional.
The Braves lost 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 to the home team, a perennial power, while the Patriots fell 25-12, 25-17, 25-9 to eighth-ranked Brownsburg.
An 8-1 Avon spurt in the first set put the Braves in a 17-7 hole and the Orioles seemed in control the rest of the way. South was still within 18-13 and 20-14 in the second set and in the third one, after a big service run by Mia Loyd had the Braves ahead 7-1, the hosts overtook them at 10-10, then overcame South's last lead with an 8-1 run for an 18-12 lead.
Loyd had 23 assists and Lilly Merk and Reagan Ealy combined for 18 kills, but the Braves never seemed to put things together.
"Bottom line is, [the Orioles] ran a faster offense," coach Brian Payne of the Braves said later. "Our block was late and our defense was sloppy as a result.
"Our serve-receive game was not as good as it should have been," Payne continued. "[Avon's] block is really good, and when we hit a seam [with an attack] there was always a defender there."
Returning to high school coaching was still a good thing, he added.
"It was very enjoyable," Payne said. "Winning [Conference Indiana], some nice wins along the way . . . we'll continue trying to raise expectations."
The Braves had just three seniors. "Reagan Ealy has been a really good hitter, one of the better ones in the Wabash Valley," Payne said. "Kaylee McDonald accepted a new role on the right side, and Gabi Pineda was the spiritual leader of the team."
Brownsburg and its collection of freakishly athletic players took control early against the Patriots and had devastating runs throughout the match.
In the first set, the Bulldogs raced ahead 9-2 and then closed it out with a 12-1 run after North had crept within 13-11 thanks to some big plays by Marlee Craft. In the second set it was 9-1 and 15-3 before North rallied to within 20-15 on some Julia Ross kills, and the Bulldogs were ahead 10-0 before the Patriots scored in the third set.
"We just needed to keep the ball," coach Trenton Smith said afterward. "When we had opportunities to serve, it was a close game.
"I'm proud of the girls," Smith added. "The season was up and down, but they stayed positive. It's unfortunate it ended this way, but we're looking forward to next season already."
North had four seniors, but Craft was the only one who played on Saturday. "Marlee Craft really led the team, on the court and off the court," Smith said, "and the other seniors provided really great energy."
