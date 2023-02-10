Zayvion Baker drove for a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left in overtime and Treva Branch added two free throws with three seconds left as Terre Haute South came from behind to beat West Vigo 78-75 in homecoming high school basketball Friday in the Jim Mann Green Dome.
After overcoming an early 11-2 deficit, the Vikings scored the last nine points of the first half to take a 34-29 lead at intermission and didn’t trail again in regulation time, twice taking 10-point leads in the fourth quarter.
But Nas McNeal hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left to bring the Braves within 65-62, the Vikings missed the front end of a one-and-one with 32 seconds left and McNeal outfought several Vikings for an offensive rebound that he turned into a three-point play and the first tie since the second quarter with 20 seconds left. West Vigo got the last shot, but Zeke Tanoos was forced into an off-balance 3-point attempt that missed.
West Vigo — actually Tanoos — went on a 5-0 run early in the extra period to take a 72-69 lead and got the ball back, but McNeal stole it and scored. Tanoos got downhill and to the rim for what probably seemed to the Braves like the millionth time, only to have Baker tie the score with a three-point play. After a West Vigo free throw, Baker put his team ahead and a shot by the Vikings went in and out, Branch getting the rebound.
“The kids kept fighting. No matter what, they kept fighting,” South coach Maynard Lewis said after the game. “We’re glad we were able to get out of a tough place to play and get a win we definitely did not deserve.”
“It was a great game. I think everybody [and the crowd was huge and extremely loud] got their money’s worth,” said coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo. “I probably got a few more gray hairs, but it was a great effort by our kids.”
South’s early lead was cut to 13-11 on a 3-pointer by West Vigo’s Jensen Turner and it was 21-16 after a quarter.
West Vigo got its first tie at 22 on a four-point sequence that could have been more — the Vikings went 1 for 4 at the line on a personal foul and a technical, but got a 3-pointer by Talan Boehler on the ensuing possession — and got their first lead on another Turner 3-pointer. Baker then scored five straight points for South, before the half-ending drought.
“We just weren’t ready to play,” Lewis said afterward. “Lesson learned, and I’m glad we didn’t have to learn it the very, very hard way.”
West Vigo led the entire third quarter, and started a 10-1 run at the end of it that put the Vikings ahead 55-45. Talan Boehler 3-pointers gave the Vikings that margin and another 10-point lead at 59-49, but then the Braves started fighting back.
McNeal had 28 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals for South, while Baker had 28 points of his own (plus a pair of blocked shots). Branch scored 12 and Jaylen Wells had eight points and eight rebounds.
Tanoos led all scorers with 32 points and also had nine rebounds and four assists for the Vikings, while Turner and Talan Boehler combined for seven 3-pointers and 26 points.
“We kept our composure early, then took the lead,” coach Boehler said after the game. “We just needed the ball to bounce our way a couple of times . . . and I thought Zeke had a tremendous game.”
Lewis agreed, adding, “and [Tanoos has] another year. That’s pretty scary.”
