A touchdown pass from Brady Wilson to Zyeiar with less than 30 seconds left gave Terre Haute South a 33-28 lead over Floyd Central on Saturday night.
But the Highlanders scored a touchdown of their own on the final play of the game, sending the Braves home with a 34-33 loss.
South had traveled to Floyd Central on Friday night, only to spend most of the evening sitting in the locker room because of lightning before the game could begin.
Bedford North Lawrence agreed to host the two teams on Saturday, saving the Braves a little bit of bus time.
"Our guys played hard and battled through a six-hour round trip on Friday while in the locker room for five hours," coach Tim Herrin said Saturday night. "Then they had to get back on the bus for another [almost two-hour] trip today."
South trailed 28-14 with seven minutes left Saturday night but rallied for three touchdowns, taking the lead on Wilson's fifth touchdown pass of the evening.
"We needed to get one more stop on defense and came up short," Herrin said. "I thought we played hard, but gave up too many passes over the top to set up [the Highlanders'] scores.
"Offensively, once we started clicking we were able to execute our offense," the coach continued. "Brady Wilson played exceptionally well, along with Chris Herrin and A.J. Watkins. The offensive line is starting to gel to allow us to run with Imer [Holman] and Zyeiar."
Wilson passed for 310 yards, with Chris Herrin catching seven for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Watkins six for 130 yards and two more TDs.
Now 0-2, the Braves have a home game Friday against Bloomington North. Floyd Central is now 1-1.
