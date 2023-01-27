What's shaping up as a four-way battle for the team championship will be closely contested Saturday at the Bloomington North Sectional for high school wrestling.
Terre Haute South was the sectional champion a year ago with 219.5 points, barely edging Owen Valley (218) and Bloomington South (211).
Those three are still contenders but will be joined by Northview in the battle, as the Knights have three top-seeded wrestlers — Seth Cowden, Richard Alexander and Dalton Simmons — to match Owen Valley and Bloomington South.
Coach Gabe Cook's Braves have just one top-seeded wrestler, Seth Brown at 132, but the Braves have earned their reputation this season with their depth and have five second-seeded competitors, including state-ranked Coy Bender and Alex Rose. Terre Haute South's six wrestlers seeded first or second is best among the 11 teams competing.
"This is as tough a sectional as we have ever seen," Cook said this week. "We have only one top-seeded wrestler, so all our guys are going to be challenged."
At the same time . . .
"We are competing very well right now as a team," Cook added. "A team title is definitely something we can achieve."
Terre Haute North was fourth last season and will be battling for a similar finish this season. Although the Patriots have no top seeds, they have three wrestlers seeded second.
"We set goals at the beginning of every season and getting out of the sectional is on most of our wrestlers' list," said North coach Beau Pingleton. "It's nice to earn seeds and be in a good position to make it out based on our in-season results, but ultimately every wrestler is starting 0-0 this week and every win has to be earned.
"The energy in our room this week has been great and I believe our team is peaking at the right time. Looking back to this time last year or even the beginning of the year, our guys have made big improvements . . . seeing their commitment and progress is my favorite part of being a coach. I'm proud of this group regardless of how things go on Saturday."
Sullivan has just one top-seeded wrestler, but three-time state finalist Lane Gilbert is probably one of the biggest favorites to win his weight class Saturday. The surest bet, on paper, is Bloomington South's unbeaten Delaney Ruhlman, the state's top-ranked wrestler at 170.
West Vigo has no top seeds, but Brock Higgins is seeded second at 195 and beat Simmons when the Vikings and Knights met in their dual meet.
The top four wrestlers at each weight advance to the Bloomington South Regional on Feb. 4.
- Falcons have three top seeds — At the Crawfordsville Sectional, the Wabash Valley will be represented by North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion.
Although Zionsville has enough top seeds to be the favorite for team honors, North Vermillion has three top seeds — unbeaten Adam Rangel at 120, unbeaten Andrew Botner at 145 and 27-2 Aidan Hinchee at 220 plus a second seed in freshman Shawn Martin at 113.
South Vermillion has a pair of second-seeded wrestlers, Hayden Kindred at 120 and Gus Shryock at 195.
"I feel we have several good seeds and should advance several to the regional," Wildcat coach Ron Stateler reported. "We are a young team, and this shall be a great test for these wrestlers."
