The most valuable pieces of high school tennis equipment Monday evening at Terre Haute North were the towels each player brought to the court, with water jugs a close second, as the Patriots battled Terre Haute South in 90-degree sunshine.
And because it was a North-South match, the final score — 4-1 in favor of the 16th-ranked Braves — was a lot more decisive than the match was.
"It was a little bit closer than I had hoped it was going to be," admitted first-year South coach Ethan Caldwell. "We had a couple of players who were tired from Saturday [when the Braves faced three strong teams at Center Grove, losing to the third-ranked host team and ninth-ranked Brownsburg and beating Perry Meridian]."
"We were expecting it to not be as tight," South's No. 1 singles player Canaan Sellers agreed.
"I think we played well," said first-year North coach Steve Hayden, whose team won a tournament at Warren Central on Saturday. "South is obviously a good team, one of the better ones we come up against . . . but I thought if we could steal a singles point, we had a good chance."
That theft was nearly pulled off by Jae-Won Jung at No. 2. After the Braves had won all five first sets decisively, Jung took the second set from Matthew Roberts. Meanwhile, Patriots Mark Hankins and James Rogge were winning the second set at No. 1 doubles and the scorecard on the No. 2 doubles court showed a big lead for the team with the black numbers, which should have been the Patriots.
It wasn't, said South's team of Walker Forsythe and Jonathon Stadler. It was the Braves who had built a 5-2 lead, but it was the Patriot duo of Mason Lubbehusen and Clayton Stultz who clawed back into a 5-5 tie before the Braves won the last two games.
"We seem to always come away with the first sets," said Caldwell, "but then we don't seem to want to close out the match."
South's win at No. 2 doubles made the match score 2-0 after Sellers had won for South at No. 1 singles in a match between two 2019 all-staters — North's Cade Moore was an all-state doubles player last year — and Caleb Morris wrapped up the team win for South at No. 3 singles in a match that had a decisive score even though it took 90 minutes to achieve.
Morris was the Brave who probably didn't appreciate Monday's weather. He was briefly hospitalized Saturday after overheating and becoming dehydrated at Center Grove.
"One day of rest . . . the heat was definitely a factor," he said after a 6-1, 6-2 win. "Overall [the match] went pretty good. A lot of games were close, for sure, and you've got to be prepared no matter what. But we sealed it out [and retained the Racquet trophy as a result]."
Sellers, a little irritated with himself despite earning the match's first point, said "It was a good match. I was a little more nervous than I should have been and I was playing tight."
"It was a pretty good match, nothing too scary," said Forsythe. "It was good competition. [The Patriots] played a smart game and a consistent game."
"It's North-South. Anything happens," said Stadler. "Everybody gets nervous. But at the end of the day we're just happy to have a season and to get out and play."
Roberts regained his momentum to add South's fourth point, but Hankins and Rogge won the last two sets to secure North's point.
