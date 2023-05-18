Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.