Terre Haute South repeated as boys high school track and field sectional champions Thursday night at Terre Haute North, holding off host Terre Haute North and Northview.
“I’m happy for my seniors and equally happy for the large amount of underclassmen that make up this team,” coach Jon Lee of the Braves said as darkness descended on the Patriots’ track. “We had lots of injuries to some of our producers early on and throughout the season, but the boys were able to scratch anad claw all season to get to this point.”
Unlike Tuesday’s girls sectional, dominated by the Big Four schools (North, South, Northview and West Vigo), the boys competition leveled out a bit, with the Putnam County schools, Sullivan and South Vermillion all having significant performances.
But the Braves got two victories from Ethan Aidoo — 800 and 1,600 — as well as anchor legs on two second-place relay teams, and also picked up a win from Tyler Marley in shot put.
“Going into sectionals, the goal was to have fun with my teammates and everyone, and most importantly qualify for the regional,” Aidoo said afterward.
Other double winners for the meet were Eli Roach of West Vigo in both sprints, Cain Garrison of Northview in both hurdle races and Nolan Hackleman of North Putnam in the 400 and long jump.
Roach’s wins in the 100 and 200 gave the Vikings a sectional sweep in those events after Kyarra DeGroote had won the same double two days earlier. And although Roach’s wins Thursday were by significant margins — almost a full second in the 200 — they didn’t come easily.
“I woke up with a migraine,” the Viking senior said after his second win, “but I pushed through it and got to the regionals.”
His win in the 100 avenged his only regular-season loss to Chris Beverly of South Vermillion. but he’s still unbeaten in the 200 — regardless of how he feels. The headache? “It’s pounding right now,” he answered.
Garrison had the best regular-season time in the 110-meter high hurdles, but by just 0.05 of a second — and Thursday’s race was even closer, a photo finish against South Putnam’s Wyatt Switzer that came down to 0.01 of a second. In the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, both Switzer and Cloverdale’s Tayt Jackson had better times coming in, but Garrison prevailed.
“The South Putnam kid didn’t run at [last week’s Western Indiana Conference meet],” Garrison said after his second win, “but in the first meet [of the season] against him was the only time I lost, so I had to come back and get it. I beat the Cloverdale kid at conference, but I tripped at the end and got disqualified.”
Northview’s other individual winner was Jcim Grant in the 3,200. Other individual winners were North’s Donald Dean in high jump, Greencastle’s Andrew Adams in pole vault and South Vermillion’s Tristan Benskin in discus. Relay wins went to Northview in the 4x800, Sullivan in the 4x100 and North Putnam in the 4x400.
“We will be taking a healthy amount [of athletes] to Bloomington North [for next week’s regional],” Lee said. “The focus will shift from the team to the individuals and their best marks to give them a shot at punching their ticket to the state finals.
“I’m happy that we qualfied [so many] to regionals,” Aidoo agreed. “The goal at regionals is to run hard, hopefully qualify for state or do a [personal record].”
Team scores — Terre Haute South 122.5, Terre Haute North 105.5, Northview 88, North Putnam 62, Greencastle 50, Sullivan 46, South Vermillion 38, South Putnam 37, West Vigo 35, Cloverdale 15, Parke Heritage 11, Clay City 8, Riverton Parke 3, North Central 3.
100 — Eli Roach (WV) 10.90, Chris Beverly (SV) 11.20, Blake Halford (THN) 11.21, Tyler Lee (Nv) 11.40, Luke Adams (Sul) 11.53, Chase Catlin (Sul) 11.75, Ridge Holder (THN) 11.80, James Thomas (NC) 11.88.
200 — Roach (WV) 22.18, Halford (THN) 23.15, Lamar Moore (G) 23.44, Dalton Payton (SV) 23.77, Jaston Wyke (THS) 23.95, Myles Bryan (NP) 23.99, Colton Bath (Nv) 24.16, Beverly (SV) 25.00.
400 — Nolan Hackleman (NP) 50.82, Stephen Markle (THS) 51.11, Zach Abel (THN) 52.74, Camden Parkey (Nv) 52.96, Carter Hemrich (THN) 53.80, Matthew Farrington (NP) 53.84, Jake Price (THS) 53.87, Camden Singer (Sul) 53.97.
800 — Ethan Aidoo (THS) 1:58.00, Douglas Dillman (Nv) 2:04.17,. Braeden Chastain (THS) 2:05.19, David Lacy (PH) 2:05.30, Corie Stancombe (NP) 2:07.34, Mason Pearson (THN) 2:12.79, Chris Park (THN) 2:13.92, Daniel Dinn (G) 2:16.41.
1,600 — Aidoo (THS) 4:27.49, Dylan Zeck (THN) 4:32.02, Jeremiah Miles (NP) 4:39.32, Landon Miller (G) 4:39.46, Chastain (THS) 4:49.16, Gabe Feltner (SP) 4:53.77, Park (THN) 4:54.76, Connor Propst (Nv) 4:56.10.
3,200 — Jcim Grant (Nv) 9:36.14, Zeck (THN) 9:36.74, Miller (G) 10:11.45, Clint Mager (Nv) 10:22.34, Braden Fears (THS) 10:30.25, Oliven Lee (THN) 10:38.90, Miles (NP) 10:39.01, Keaton Chew (SP) 10:40.58.
HH — Cain Garrison (Nv) 15.67, Wyatt Switzer (SP) 15.68, Cooper Bock (Sul) 15.96, Brendle Brennan (G) 16.19, Josh Morgan (THS) 16.38, Tyson Bridges (Clo) 16.53, Will Thomas (WV) 16.63, Mason Sutherland (Nv) 16.88.
IH — Garrison (Nv) 40.32, Switzer (SP) 40.93, Tayt Jackson (Clo) 42.49, Aedon King (PH) 43.23, Jace Hill (THS) 43.46, Preston Heiliger (Nv) 43.50, Ethan Edwards (CC) 43.89, James Belmar (THN) 44.43.
4x100 — Sullivan (Luke Adams, Zane Catlin, Lloyd Hauger, Chase Catlin) 44.14, Terre Haute North (Damon Sturm, Donald Dean, Halford, Holder) 44.56, Northview (Elias Graf, Tyler Lee, Garrison, Jace Deakins) 44.66, Greencastle 45.33, Terre Haute South (Tyisaac Corbin, Preston Johnson, Noah McFarland, Jaylen Wells) 45.67, South Vermillion 45.70, Cloverdale 46.78, Clay City 47.40.
4x400 — North Putnam (Myckah Slagle, Brayden Monnett, Farrington, Hackleman) 3:30.57, Terre Haute South (Markle, J.Price, Ervin Price, Aidoo) 3:32.91, Terre Haute North (Abel, Billy Terrell, Daniel Vicino, Hemrich) 3:34.96, Greencastle 3:36.96, Northview (Parkey, Dillman, Garrison, Grant) 3:37.34, Cloverdale 3:43.20, Sullivan 3:44.54, Parke Heritage 3:45.79.
4x800 — Northview (Mager, Propst, Dillman, Grant) 8:19.45, Terre Haute South (Fears, Owen Frazier, Chastain, Aidoo) 8:28.05, North Putnam (Monnett, Miles, Evan Polley, Stancombe) 8:31.91, South Putnam 8:35.25, Terre Haute North (Lee, Pearson, Zeck, Park) 8:35.85, Sullivan 9:26.16, South Vermillion 9:35.28, Greencastle 9:45.07.
HJ — Dean (THN) 6-0, Wells (THS) 6-0, Cole Hutcheson (G) 6-0, Tyler Hutson (THN) 5-10, Morgan (THS) 5-10, Hayden Meredith (SP) 5-10, Fisher Jones (SP) 5-8, Slade Fell (Nv) 5-6.
PV — Andrew Adams (G) 11-6, Jack Stewart (Sul) 11-6, Wyke (THS) 11-6, C.Catlin (Sul) 11-0, Jordan Krause (WV) 11-0, Hemrich (THN) 10-0, Fredy Kuhn (WV) 10-0, Harrison Tyler (Clo) 10-0.
LJ — Hackleman (NP) 20-11, Farrington (NP) 20-8.25, Payton (SV) 20-1.25, Bobby Styck (Nv) 19-5, Z.Catlin (Sul) 19-4, Gabe Androusky (RP) 19-2, Gavyn Tryon (NC) 19-2, Tyree Cuffle (THS) 19-1.
SP — Tyler Marley (THS) 54-7.5, Jesiah Richardson (THN) 50-3, Preston Montgomery (WV) 46-8.75, Eli Cox (THS) 46-5.25, Connor Howard (THN) 45-11, Tristan Benskin (SV) 43-11.5, Brandon Brewer (Nv) 43-8, Ben Teipen (SP) 43-8.
D — Benskin (SV) 136-10, Marley (THS) 133-3.75, Teipen (SP) 132-6.75, Edwards (CC) 130-9, Cole Welch (THS) 130-7.25, Richardson (THN) 127-3.25, Gavin Branam (THN) 125-0, Montgomery (WV) 122-8.75.
