Bloomington North senior big man Aaron Steinfeldt was the biggest man on the Terre Haute South campus Saturday night.
Steinfeldt, a 6-foot-5, 234-pound senior scored 16 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead a star-loaded Cougar team to its 10th win of the season. A heavy-handed slam dunk with less than two minutes remaining came to finalize a 78-58 victory over the Braves.
"He's a [multi-sport] athlete," Bloomington North coach Jason Speer said of Steinfeldt. "It's one of those things where he could probably play college athletics at any level, at any of the sports he plays."
In a game that featured a Bloomington North 6-7 promising post, JQ Roberts, and a trio of experienced wings -- Marco Finch, Isaac Vencel and national recruit Nick Klaiber -- the Braves struggled to stop the up-tempo Panther offense.
"They have all the weapons in the books," Terre Haute coach Maynard Lewis said.
Speer knows how he wants to use them, too.
"We play super fast and move the basketball to open spots," Speer said. "We feel comfortable in making those open shots."
The Braves (4-19) led 22-8 after the first quarter to bounce back in the second, but the Panthers took a 40-25 halftime lead.
"The effort's there," Lewis said. "Yeah, they were physically probably bigger than us, but our guys are fighters. They've got great heart."
Six-foot-two freshman Cortez Hanes produced throughout for the Braves, scoring 13 points, blocking 5 shots and grabbing five rebounds. Senior guard Jaden Thomas hit some early shots, scoring 6 points, and Brylan Apholone added 9.
The Braves went on a brief heat streak early in the the third quartter. Senior guard Braden Turner hit back-to-back threes, and Apholone scored to shrink the deficit to 7 points, 42-35, early in the third quarter.
However, the Panthers -- led by Klaiber, Vencel and, particularly, Steinfeldt pushed through, powering over the Braves with a series of aggressive finishes and one monster slam dunk by Steinfeldt that brought all 234 pounds to the rim.
"We've talked about it. In the offseason, we have to get stronger," Lewis said. "We have to work hard in the weight room in today's world."
Vencel led all scorers with 24 points, while Klaiber tallied 20 and Steinfeldt had 16. The Braves improve to 10-2.
"It's an obvious they play inspired," Speer said of the Braves. "They've got a lot better team than their record.
