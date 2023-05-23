Tuesday’s high school softball game started poorly to Terre Haute South and never got much better, the Braves losing 13-1 to Brownsburg in five innings at the Class 4A Avon Sectional.
Brownsburg, 16-10, faces the 23-6 host team in Wednesday’s championship game.
The Bulldogs never trailed in the game, taking the lead in a controversial five-out first inning that included two illegal-pitch calls on South freshman Emma Cesinger.
A routine flyball out became a ball, and later a hit, and a strikeout was nullified and turned into a walk before a sacrifice fly by Addy Neal put Brownsburg ahead 1-0.
Had that call been made against Cesinger before, coach Dwayne Stout of the Braves was asked?
“Once. One pitch,” Stout said, “and she made the adjustment. I thought she did [make the adjustment] tonight too.”
South had a chance to get back in the game immediately, when two walks and a wild pitch had runners at second and third with none out in the top of the second.
But a grounder to the pitcher, a popup and a strikeout kept those runners from scoring and Brownsburg responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
Neal hit a two-run homer to cap that second-inning rally and added an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Then with two outs in an inning prolonged by a weird error when South catcher Lakyn Hadley stepped on the bat of a player who had just struck out and she was unable to make the throw to first to end the inning, Neal hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-RBI night.
The Braves threatened in every inning. Maddy Griswold had a one-out single in the first inning and stole second but was stranded, Lexi Kinzer and Hadley drew the walks in the second, Marlee Loudermilk had a leadoff single in the third and Griswold had a one-out walk in the top of the fifth.
It was the top of the fourth that was the most frustrating. Kinzer led off with a single but was thrown out stealing, one pitch before Hadley tripled into the right-field corner. Kyar McVey’s infield hit didn’t drive in the run, but Cesinger’s shot to center was good for a sacrifice fly and South’s only run of the game.
“Five outs in the first inning kind of knocks you off your square a little bit,” Stout said afterward.
Although the Braves finished the season with a 12-14-1 record, the Braves had entered postseason play having won 10 of their 13 previous games.
“They got better,” Stout said of the Braves, “in so many different areas. I’m really happy with the way they progressed, both individually and as a team.”
South loses just two seniors, college-bound Griswold and Peyton Simmons. “That’s two big ones,” Stout said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.