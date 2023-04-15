Forgive the players on Terre Haute South’s girls high school tennis team if they seem a little weary.
After struggling to find practice time during the iffy early spring weather, the Braves capped a sunny week by rolling through their own Braves Tennis Challenge on Saturday, their wins over Crawfordsville, Greencastle and Linton giving them 10 matches in 10 days. There was quite a bit of travel involved too.
“We need some recovery time,” coach Janet Rowe quipped as Saturday’s matches were winding down.
The Braves shortened their time on the court as much as they could Saturday, needing just one three-set win in taking 14 of the 15 possible points.
“Every player played well,” Rowe said. “We’ve been working on footwork, and that’s what we were focusing on today.
“We’re also working on consistency, picking the right time to go from defense to offense,” the coach added. “I feel like we’re getting better each match.”
South juggled its lineup in a few situations Saturday, but the top of it had a 3-0 day — Sarah Rowe at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Savannah Semmler and Ayden Zinkovich.
South 5, Crawfordsville 0
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Sam Rohr 6-0, 6-0; Aja Irish (THS) def. Reagan Cox 6-1, 6-2; Anika Gera (THS) def. Emily Weliver 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Mia Wagner-Elyse Widmer 6-0, 6-2; Samhita Shantharam-Emily Wilson (THS) def. Ali Brown-Amy Weliver 6-1, 6-2.
Other match — Greencastle 5, Linton 0
South 4, Greencastle 1
Singles — Rowe (THS) def. Allie Landry 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-8); Maddie Landry (G) def. Irish 6-3, 6-4; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Addie Foster 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Semmler-Zinkovich (THS) def. Caroline Gooch-Sophie Riggle 7-5, 6-3; Gera-Shantharam (THS) def. Liberty Amis-Belle Monnett 6-4, 6-1.
Other match — Crawfordsville 5, Linton 0
South 5, Linton 0
Singles — Rowe (THS) def. Lilly Moralez 6-0, 6-0; Irish (THS) def. Avery Gambill 6-0, 6-0; Gera (THS) def. Kallie Rice 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Semmler-Zinkovich (THS) def. Cassi Goodman-Abby Roney 6-0, 6-1; Shantharam-Wilson (THS) def. Molly Gibson-Irelynn Mason 6-0, 6-0.
Other match — Greencastle 3, Crawfordsville 2
Next — Terre Haute South (6-4) hosts Bloomington South on Thursday. Linton (0-6) hosts Bloomfield on Wednesday.
