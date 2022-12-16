Visiting Terre Haute South dominated the second half of a high school basketball game Friday night at South Vermillion, outscoring the host Wildcats 45-26 in the last two periods for a 68-49 win.
The Braves led just 10-9 after a quarter and the score was tied 23-23 at intermission. But the visitors built an eight-point lead after three quarters and extended the margin from there, snapping a two-game losing streak.
“A great team win,” coach Maynard Lewis said afterward. “It’s exciting to get back in the winning column.”
Zayvion Baker tallied 22 points for South, while Nas McNeal had 15 and Jude McCoskey 10. Chris Herrin added eight points for the winners. who don’t have good matchups for the 6-foot-8 McCoskey and the 6-5 Herrin.
Elliott Corenflos led the Wildcats with 13 points and Luke Bush added 12. Sophomore Aden Wallace, a key returnee from last season, saw his first action this winter after a football injury and hit a pair of 3-pointers in limited action.
“Our team dealt with a lot of adversity this week,” said Lewis, who had several players miss practices with illness, “but the players stayed together and fought hard.”
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (68) — McNeal 7 0-0 15, Turner 0 0-0 0, McCoskey 5 0-1 10, Baker 9 2-2 21, Branch 1 3-4 5, Herrin 4 0-0 8, Wells 3 0-2 6, Morgan 1 0-0 3, Esper 0 0-0 0, Shouse 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 FG, 5-9 FT, 68 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (49) — Bush 6 0-0 12, Shoults 3 1-3 9, Corenflos 5 3-8 13, Conder 3 0-0 7, Terry 0 0-0 0, Straw 1 0-0 2, Wallace 2 0-0 6, Moulton 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 FG, 4-11 FT, 49 TP.
Terre Haute South 10 13 22 23 — 68
South Vermillion 9 14 14 12 — 49
3-point goals — McNeal, Baker, Morgan, Shoults 2, Wallace 2, Conder. Total fouls — THS 14, SV 12. Fouled out — none.
JV — Terre Haute South 60 (Brady Wilson 21), South Vermillion 29 (Parker Weir 9).
Next — Terre Haute South (4-2) hosts Oblong-Hutsonville-Palestine on Tuesday. South Vermillion (4-2) is at Clay City on Saturday.
