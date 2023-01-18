The tone was set almost immediately Wednesday night as Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South wrestled for The Hammer on Senior Night on the Patriot mats.
Competition began with the competition at 182 pounds, where the Patriots had Logan Wenzel, just a few days removed from winning the Conference Indiana title at his weight class.
Wenzel was the aggressor in the first period, yet never completed a takedown against South’s Kyle Kennedy. Wenzel chose to start the second period with both wrestlers on their feet again, but Kennedy countered a takedown move for two points of his own, then later turned Wenzel’s move for a reversal into a pin. South led 6-0 and was on its way to an overwhelming 67-3 victory.
“I lost to [Wenzel] at Mooresville,” Kennedy said after the match [the two didn’t meet in the conference competition]. “I know I’m not the strongest on my feet, but I’ve gotten a lot better at defending and scoring off [my opponent’s] shots . . . and I got a little lucky on that pin call.”
“We got off to a good start,” said coach Gabe Cook of the Braves, who admitted after the match he’d have preferred the meet start at a different weight.
“Momentum is a thing, like it is in a lot of sports,” said coach Beau Pingleton of the Patriots.
“We’ve had The Hammer for seven consecutive years,” said South’s Alex Rose, who had a pin of his own in the third match of the night, “and that’s a product of how hard coach Cook pushes us and how hard we work.”
The rest of the meet was pretty much the same, valiant efforts by the Patriots overcome by dominant performances by the Braves — until the final match of the night, when North freshman James Hastings got a solid 7-1 win over South veteran Collin Casad.
That last match was both good news for Pingleton and evidence of what his team had to battle.
“We’re starting a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” the North coach said. “I’m proud of how our kids battled. Terre Haute South is a good team that earned it tonight.”
“It’s just a good group,” Cook said of his team. “They wrestle all year, and they’ve been doing it a long time.”
182 — Kyle Kennedy (S) pinned Logan Wenzel 3:21.
195 — Brandon Freeman (S) pinned Devin Curtis 5:14.
220 — Alex Rose (S) pinned Cam Judson 0:44.
285 — Sean Murphy (S) pinned Mason Desouza 1:40.
106 — Colton Campbell (S) def. Cain Godsey 6-0.
113 — William Rader (S) pinned Cole Baugh 1:31.
120 — Noah Fields (S) def. Sophia Buechner 15-3.
126 — Seth Brown (S) pinned Matthew Kempf 0:35.
132 — Josiah Dedeaux (S) def. Ayden Muncie 15-4.
138 — Kasey Stewart (S) pinned Allan Powers 1:52.
145 — Coy Bender (S) def. Michael Tanoos 15-0, technical fall.
152 — Luke May (S) def. Avery Muncie 11-2.
160 — Jorge Franco (S) def. Eli Ybarra 17-2, technical fall.
170 — James Hastings (N) def. Collin Casad 7-1.
Next — Terre Haute South (18-3) and Terre Haute North (15-6) compete in the sectional at Bloomington North on Jan. 28.
