When the 16-8 lead visiting Terre Haute North had in the third set disappeared in high school volleyball Tuesday at Terre Haute South, it appeared a set win for the Braves would turn the match around.
That wasn’t exactly the case. The Patriots came back and took the third set anyway.
But the match had been turned around all the same.
The Braves retained the Spike trophy with a 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-13, 15-6 win in a loud, thrilling match in front of two rabid crowds.
“We made some adjustments between sets 3 and 4, and whether or not they worked, it changed the vibe,” coach Brian Payne of the Braves said after the match. “[The Patriots] were doing a great job the first three games, but luckily toward the end we forced a few more errors … I think we started to sense some self-doubt [on the other side of the net] and from there we poured it on.”
“Disappointing,” coach Shelby Reed of the Patriots said. “We started off really strong and then we took our foot off the gas. We controlled our own destiny.”
South actually led most of the first set after getting off to a quick 9-3 lead. The Patriots crept within 15-13, then 16-15 and 17-6 before the Braves made it 21-18. It was still 23-21 South when North’s Ava Ellis got a kill and North scored the last four points, including an ace by Carly Mason and a set-ending kill by Julia Ross.
Set 2 was close all the way, but with the score tied 20-20 a kill by Shalane Blakey, a block by Payton Roberts and a tip by Jayden Thompson opened some daylight that proved to be just enough.
Trailing by eight points in that third set, South went on a 12-3 run to take its first lead of the set at 20-19. A kill by Desiree Glaze and a block by Erin Wright restored the lead to the Patriots, though, and Ross had two kills as the set went to 24-24 before blocks by Gabi Zwerner and Ellis gave the visitors a 2-1 lead.
But South was never threatened after that. A four-point service run by Claire Burbrink opened a 12-6 lead in the fourth set and Burbrink closed out the match with back-to-back aces in the fifth.
“I thought our team came back well together,” said junior setter Mia Loyd, always the team’s steadying influence, who had 42 assists and even four blocks (all in crucial spots). “Our goal was to go in and fight [the Patriots] … and we did a good job getting them off-kilter.”
Blakey and Bella Holmes combined for 27 kills for South. Ross had 16 kills and 16 digs for North, while Sadie Egan and Alex Barrett combined for 35 assists (21 by Egan) and Mason had a match-high 27 digs from her libero spot.
“[The Patriots] serve-receive and their defense was great [early],” Payne said. “They outserved us the first two or three games — we missed a lot of serves. Shelby had them prepared, that’s for sure.”
“We’ve been trying to focus on controlling what’s on our side [of the net],” Reed said. “We’re getting there.”
