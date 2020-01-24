If you take one look at Indiana State’s box score in its 75-55 loss at Loyola on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find any safe harbor in which to base optimism on regarding the Sycamores’ defense.
Loyola shot 67.4 percent from the field, which speaks for itself, but among the areas in which it burned the Sycamores was from 3-point range. The Ramblers were 8 of 12 from beyond the arc.
At first glance, it would seem as if it’s just another brick in the wall of ISU’s poor stopping power, but in reality? Wednesday’s hot shooting by the Ramblers from the perimeter was an anomaly.
ISU is in the top half of the Missouri Valley Conference in 3-point defense. The Sycamores average 31.8 percent 3-point percentage from their opponents. The Loyola game pushed ISU’s in-conference total to 33.8 percent, but that still keeps ISU in the top half of the league.
Today’s opponent – Bradley – will test whether the Sycamores have a defensive safe harbor on the perimeter or not. Bradley has burned several opponents from long-range this year and has torched ISU from beyond the arc in the past.
The most recent example of the Braves’ perimeter prowess came in its 75-63 win against Illinois State on Wednesday. The Braves played without talisman point guard Darrell Brown, who has a thigh injury. Even though the Redbirds could better key on him, guard Nate Kennell still drained 4 of 9 from 3-point range.
Collectively? Bradley (14-6, 5-2) proved its 3-point mettle at Missouri State on Dec. 15 in a 91-78 victory. The Braves drilled 17 of 30 from 3-point range, setting a team record for 3-point makes in a conference game. Bradley has made double-digit 3-point baskets in three different games this season.
“They have a lot of shooters and we’ve been working on a lot of bending the gaps and closing on shooters and running them off the line. We know it’s a point of emphasis. We just have to take into account tomorrow,” Barnes said.
Kennell, a 45.3 percent 3-point shooter, is most dangerous for Bradley and he’s burned the Sycamores before. He hit 7 of 9 from 3-point range in a 2018 game at Hulman Center. He was 4-for-4 in ISU’s visit to Carver Arena last season.
Brown, if he’s healthy, is a handful from anywhere on the floor. He averaged 28 points in the two contests against ISU last season. He’s averaged 17.5 points in his six career games against the Sycamores. Brown is questionable for today’s game.
If Brown doesn’t play? Freshman Ville Tahvanainen, who started in place of Brown for the Braves against Illinois State, is no slouch. He scored 18 against the Redbirds and was 6 of 11 from the field.
The Braves are short-handed whether Brown plays or not. Only seven Braves played against the Redbirds on Wednesday. Forward Elijah Childs, one of the MVC’s best forwards, injured his hand and is out.
As for the Sycamores, they’re seeking the toughness they’ve had in their better moments during the season. An example of the lack of toughness is the three consecutive halves in which ISU opponents have shot 50 percent or better.
“We have to be a tougher team and take accountability where it needs to be,” Barnes said. “It’s easy to create accountability. We’ve shown we can do it. We have to get it back into that focus and mindset that we need to do what needs to be done.”
ISU coach Greg Lansing seeks no letdowns throughout the course of the game.
“I think it’s a sense of urgency from throughout the 40 minute game. We continue to give up too many easy baskets,” Lansing said.
ISU (10-8, 3-4) will be wearing special black jerseys in its inaugural Blackout Cancer Game. The jerseys will be auctioned off and proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
“It will be good for us and the fans and we’re doing it for a good cause, so that always helps,” Barnes said.
There’s a link to the online auction at https://gosycamores.com/auctions/
