Bradley favorite for MVCs at Gibson Course

Indiana State will serve as host for the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference cross country championships Friday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
The women's 6-kilometer race is slated to begin at 9 a.m., with the men's 8k race to follow at 10 a.m. Following the completion of both races, an awards presentation will take place at approximately 10:55 a.m. Both races will be streamed on ESPN+, with Brad Wells and Mike Mahon on the call.
Indiana State was picked to finish sixth in the men's race and ninth in the women's race in the MVC Pre-Championship Poll. The Sycamores finished the 2021 MVC Championships in sixth on the men's side and seventh on the women's side.
Bradley was picked the sweep the championships.
On the men's side, Indiana State has a trio of runners who have cracked the top 15 in program history in the 8k this season. Jackson Krieg leads the way for the Blue and White, as his top time this season of 24:22.0 ranks sixth in school history. Logan Pietrzak is ninth in program history at 24:24.0, while Jason Dworak's season-best time of 24:35.7 put him 15th in Indiana State history.
On the women's side, Erica Barker leads the charge for the Sycamores, as her top 6k time of 21:46.2 ranks ninth in program history. Morgan Dyer (18:55.1) and Chloe Loftus (19:14.0) have both ran their top 5k times this season, while freshman Sara Skaff has consistently been among the Sycamores' top three runners this year.
In its final meet before the MVC Championships, Indiana State cross country had five runners set personal bests in the Bradley Pink Classic Friday afternoon at Newman Golf Course.
Logan Pietrzak led the way for ISU with a top-60 finish in the men's 8k, as his time also put him in the top 10 in program history.
Cael Light, Layton Hall and Emerson Fayman also set personal bests on the men's side, while Erica Barker set a PR on the women's side. Sara Skaff, Kyra Young and Cami Farmer also ran their first-ever 6k as Sycamores.
Pietrzak clocked in at 24:24.0 while Barker had the top time in the women's 6k at 21:46.2. Both athletes put themselves in the top 10 in program history with their times in Peoria.
One advantage the Sycamores will have is familiarity, as the Trees use LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course for practices and home meets during the season.
