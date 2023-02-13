This week's high school boys swimming sectional involving Vigo County's teams has been moved from the Vigo County Aquatic Center to Plainfield High School.
On Monday afternoon, the Terre Haute South Vigo High School athletic department announced via Twitter the shift was "due to a maintenance issue."
The sectional includes preliminary events on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. and Saturday's concluding events, beginning at 9 a.m.
Along with Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo, the sectional field includes Avon, Cascade, Cloverdale, Danville Community, Greencastle, North Putnam, host Plainfield and South Putnam.
