Terre Haute South's boys soccer took a major step forward in the fall of 2020. The Braves won a sectional field comprised of like-sized Bloomington schools, the first time either Terre Haute school had done that since soccer went to three classes and the Terre Haute schools were placed in the same sectional with Bloomington North and Bloomington South.
Moreover, the Braves earned their first regional win since 1997. It was a banner season.
South feels good about making another run, even though it lost several contributors from its regional runner-up squad. Meanwhile, Terre Haute North feels it can make it's own presence felt with some experienced attackers. And still further on the west side, West Vigo wants to go one step further than it did last year when it made it to a sectional championship game.
Here's a look at our area teams:
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots have a new boss, Tony Guevara, a long-time assistant who has spent time on the staffs at both North and South. Former coach Andrew Gray is now an assistant at Rose-Hulman.
Will Anders led the way for North (9-8-1 in 2020) with 16 goals and eight assists and he returns to lead the charge. Mason Meeks-Johnson had 10 goals and is also back, playing in an attacking midfielder role.
"With those two up front? It definitely raises the adrenaline for the guys to get the ball from the back to the front. They give us a lot of energy in practice," Guevara said.
North lost five seniors from 2020, but Guevara said he feels like there's enough back to keep the Patriots on-track. North has also brought in foreign exchange students Nicola Baiguini from Italy and Esteban Santos from Spain. Santos should be up front, Baiguini in the midfield. Also in the midfield will be Henry Ahmed and Ronan Gallagher.
North's center backs are James Pendergast and Graham Palmer, who moves over from wingback. Ridge Holder shapes up to be the new goalkeeper.
"Coach Gray put roots in the ground here and I also want to take what I learned from [former North coach John] Welsh. We want to put pressure on the other team's defense and not be so defensively-minded," Guevara said.
• Terre Haute South — South ultimately reached a final record of 12-6-2 in its regional runner-up season. The Braves went to keep the good vibes going.
"It was a huge confident boost. These younger guys got to watch the senior class [from the 2020 season] and it's inspired them to go to the same level," South coach John Stephens. "Our hope is to keep riding that wave."
The Braves have an attacking core. Ashton Hayne returns after he scored nine goals. Other experienced players who could help the attack include Mason Ham, Grant Esper and Gavin Henning. Nick Doll and sophomore Talan Carton could also be up front.
"That leadership up front is what we're going to use to lead the team. We lost all of our defense from last year and we lost a stellar keeper in Kade Kline. That will be the biggest piece for us to recreate that chemistry our defense had," Stephens said.
Ham, Esper, Henning and Wyatt Crockett will have an elastic role in offense and defense out of the midfield, according to Stephens.
As far as new defensive contributors are concerned? Isaac Brinston and John Stofferahn are returning players who will step into more prominent roles. Sophomores Gabe Barkay, Jay Haddix, Ayden Thacker and Blaine Morris should also be in the mix.
Oscar Vega and Nathan Hinze are battling for the goalkeeper spot.
"We want another sectional title. That's our goal. We think we have the talent, it's just a matter of how quickly we can learn to play as a group," Stephens said.
• West Vigo — The Vikings (12-4-2) made it to the sectional championship, only to be beaten by Monrovia on the Bulldogs' home field. Though the Vikings lost major contributors Johnathan Otte and Lucas Hogue, there's still a lot of gas in the Vikings' tank.
"A lot of our run last year came from juniors who are seniors now and they have a bitter taste in their mouth," West Vigo coach Brady Cole said. "We're in a really good spot."
Experience comes in the form of seniors Monte Walker, Ian Beaver and defender Gabe Hines. Walker is a goal-scoring threat as an attacking midfielder, part of West Vigo's "double six" manner of attacking.
Joining Walker is Beaver and Brownsburg transfer Ian Parsons in holding midfielder roles. Freshmen Jackson Kyrouac and Chance White could be on the wings. The lone striker might be new — freshman Owen Scott.
Defensively, Laine Hendricks will move to a center back spot and Cole said he's doing well there. Conner Martin and Patrick Stewart are among the candidates to play fullback roles.
Bryce Corbett returns as the goalkeeper.
• Northview — The Knights are hoping to get back on track after a 3-9-1 season last fall.
Northview has four seniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen, according to coach Mike Rains.
"We had a good team last year however we were just missing depth at each position. This year with our addition to the rosters, we will have more flexibility with our line-ups," Rains said.
Goal scoring could come from attackers Mekhi Salano, Devon Hardey and Henry Lackey. Midfield will include Christian Price, Matt Mullinex, Brayden Kreiger, Jase Davidson, and Camden Parkey.
Hains feels good about his defensive depth. Jackson Pittman, Joey Whitesell, Logan Morris, Lucas Havana and Gia Nguyen are all to be counted on. Hains said senior Jared Parkey will be the goalkeeper.
• South Vermillion — Things should be looking up for the Juan Montanez-led Wildcats as the majority of the roster returns from a South Vermillion team that was young in 2020 with a 4-6-1 record.
Captains include senior forwards Bryce MacLaren and Cale Royer as well as sophomore defender Corbin Gibson. Keegan Gilbertson is also back at goalkeeper. Other seniors include Bradley Oliver, Joey Foltz, Nolan Williams, Wyatt English, Knic Royer and Kaden Lorey.
• Sullivan — The Arrows were 4-11-1 in 2020. Coach Chase Bourgasser can rely on Giuseppe Leone, who scored 12 goals in 2020, for scoring, but the team will try to strike the right balance in 2021.
"We'll be young up front. We went heavy with veterans up front last year, but paid a price in the back. We're going to put our leaders all over the field," Bourgasser said.
Zach Tomlinson and Gabe Harris are also goal-scoring threats. Noted wrestler Lane Gilbert will also try his hand at soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.