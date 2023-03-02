Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North face second-round matchups in tonight's Class 4A Plainfield boys high school basketball sectional.
South (15-10) beat Avon 61-58 in Tuesday's opener, and the Braves now play host Plainfield (17-6) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Quakers' gym. North (15-9) plays Brownsburg (18-4) in tonight's 6 p.m. first game at Plainfield.
At the Class 3A Northview Sectional, the host Knights (9-15), a 77-63 winner over Owen Valley on Tuesday, play Indian Creek (12-8) at 6 p.m. tonight. South Vermillion (9-15) thumped Brown County 88-44 on Wednesday and will play Edgewood (10-14) at 7:30 p.m.
Winners at those and all sectional sites play championship games Saturday evening.
In Wednesday and Tuesday night games, several Wabash Valley teams advanced.
After a tight, low-scoring first half, Riverton Parke used a 19-point third quarter to help score a 43-37 victory over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Southmont boys high school basketball sectional on Wednesday night at Crawfordsville.
The Panthers (now with a 10-14 record) led 11-7 at halftime, but extended that margin to 30-22 by the end of the third period. Mathew Mullins led Riverton Parke with 14 points. Noah Betz scored a game-high 20 points for Cloverdale, which finished the season 2-22.
Also Wednesday at Southmont, North Putnam won a 31-29 nail-biter over Southmont. The Cougars led 28-21 after three quarters and the withstood a Southmont rally. Nolan Hackleman scored 13 points for North Putnam (15-9).
In Tuesday's opening game at Southmont, Brayden Luce scored 18 points and Treigh Schelsky added 15 as Parke Heritage beat Greencastle 60-41. Max Dowd added 10 points for the Wolves (16-9). Sam Gooch scored 16 points to lead Greencastle, which finished 7-17.
Parke Heritage roared back from a 15-9 deficit at the first quarter break, outscoring the Tiger Cubs 51-26 through the final three periods.
Tonight, Parke Heritage plays South Putnam (11-10) at 6 p.m., followed by Riverton Parke vs. North Putnam at 7:30 p.m.
In other Wednesday sectional games
Miners, Bluejackets advance — At the Class 2A North Knox Sectional, Linton raised its record to 24-1 with a strong 72-48 victory over Paoli (18-6). In the earlier game, Mitchell (7-17) won 59-45 over North Knox (5-19).
Tonight, Eastern Greene (8-15) plays South Knox (17-7) at 6 p.m., followed by Mitchell vs. Linton at 7:30.
In Tuesday sectional action:
• Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Shakamak 50 — In the Class A White River Valley Sectional at Switz City, Shakamak (13-11) closed out its season with a loss to Bloomington Lighthouse Christian. The Lions (16-7) now play North Central (12-11) at 6 p.m. Friday.
• Fountain Central 58, Attica 8 — In the Class A Fountain Central Sectional at Veedersburg, the tourney-host Mustangs held Attica to single digits in each quarter, led by 6-foot-5 junior forward Isaac Gayler's 26 points.
Fountain Central (20-4) now plays North Vermillion (6-16) at 6 p.m. today.
Also Tuesday at Fountain Central, Faith Christian (10-14) rallied from a 16-6 first-quarter deficit to edge Clinton Central (6-18) by a 70-67 final score. Faith Christian now plays Rossville (11-12) at 7:30 p.m. today.
