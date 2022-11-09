Rose-Hulman will compete in the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament at Ohio Northern University with a 3:30 p.m. first-round matchup against North Park on Saturday.
Ohio Northern is the host of a four-team tournament that takes place Saturday and Sunday as the field reduces from 64 teams to 16. Before the Rose-North Park match Saturday, No. 11-ranked Ohio Northern will square off with Mount Aloysius at 1 p.m. The winners face off in the NCAA Division III Round of 32 at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Rose-Hulman stands at 13-1-4, while North Park has a 14-3-2 mark. The Engineers earned an automatic bid to the Division III tournament by virtue of their penalty shootout win over Hanover in the Heartland Collegiate tournament championship game last Saturday.
Rose is making its sixth NCAA tournament appearance in program history. The Engineers made the tournament in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015 under the leadership of Sean Helliwell. In 2014 and 2015, the Engineers drew Hope and Wisconsin-Whitewater 0-0 before falling in penalty kicks in both matches. The Engineers made the second weekend of the tournament in 2013 with a shootout win over Penn State-Behrend and a 1-0 win over Ohio Wesleyan.
Senior forward Takezo Kelly, a two-time HCAC Offensive Player of the Year and a 2021 first-team all-region selection, leads the 2022 Engineers. He ranks No. 4 in school history with 37 goals and 90 points.
North Park has won each of the previous meetings against Rose-Hulman by scores of 2-0 in 2014 and 1-0 in 2013.
I I I
• Rose women to see D-III action too — Rose-Hulman will participate in the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament with a 4:30 p.m. EST first-round clash with Ohio Northern at Dubuque, Iowa, on Saturday.
Host Loras College, ranked 15th in the nation, will take on Wisconsin-Superior at 2 p.m. EST Saturday. The two survivors will meet in the Round of 32 at 4 p.m. EST Sunday.
Rose will come in with a 10-2-6 record, while Ohio Northern is 13-1-5 mark. The Engineers earned an automatic bid to the Division III tournament by virtue of their 1-0 win over Hanover in the HCAC tournament championship game last Saturday.
Rose-Hulman is making its third NCAA tournament appearance in program history. In 2019, the Engineers fell to Augsburg 1-0, and in 2007, they fell to Denison 1-0.
Junior forward Kyra Hicks leads the 2022 Engineers with nine goals, including the game-winner in the HCAC championship game.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Ohio Northern and Rose in women’s soccer. The female Engineers are coached by Amy Helliwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.